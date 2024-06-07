Duke Blue Devils' Kyle Filipowski seems to be making the best of his off-time as he prepares for the NBA draft later this month. The forward shared a picture on his Instagram story of himself with his fiancee, Caitlin Hutchison and their dog on a picnic.

Despite forgoing his college eligibility, Filipowski still shows his attachment to his school, as he was seen in a Duke T-shirt.

Kyle Filipowski Instagram story (Credit: Instagram/kyleflip)

The two got engaged in January of this year and shared the news in April. The couple first made their relationship official in May 2022, when Filipowski took Hutchison as his date to his senior prom. Since then, they have frequently featured each other on their Instagram pages.

Kyle Filipowski talks about his plans for NBA career

Kyle Filipowski declared for the NBA draft after two years at Duke. He averaged 15.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in his time at the program. As he transitions to the pro league, Filipowski detailed his goals for his rookie career in a video interview with "For The Win". Talking about his ideal role in the NBA, the forward said:

"I think what I love to do is just space the floor. I think that opens up a lot for myself and for my teammates. Starting on the perimeter, that gives me the ability to drive the ball and kick it out to the shooters or even pass it off to the five-man like a Dereck Likely.

"Doing that at my size and also being able to space the floor and let the five-man go to work inside or let the guards attack and facilitate, and they don’t have to worry about an extra defender because my defender will stay on me because of my 3-point ability as well. That’s the kind of stuff I’m looking forward to."

Kyle Filipowski is predicted to be a late first-round pick. CBS Sports projects him at No. 30, while ESPN puts him at No. 22 in their latest mock drafts. Filipowski has also reportedly earned the attention of the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On his ultimate goal for his first year in the NBA, Filipowski said:

"Definitely going right into this year is Rookie of the Year. I don’t think that’s out of my reach at all. If I should play the way I’m capable of, there is no question I should be in that conversation."

What do you think are Filipowski's prospects in the NBA? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

