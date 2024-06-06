"I’m not even at my fullest potential": Duke's Kyle Filipowski has a special message for teams ahead of 2024 NBA draft

Duke Blue Devils' Kyle Filipowski saw significant fluctuations in his draft stock last year. He is a versatile big that can immediately impact winning. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in his sophomore year and was named second-team All-American.

Now, with less than three weeks left in the draft, Filipowski claims that he has yet to show his best to the league:

"I’m not even at my fullest potential. I’m not even at my best yet. That comes with physicality and my skill set, of course," Filipowski said in a recent interview. "I think a lot of players can say that but for me, my upside is a whole lot more because of that hip surgery," he continued.

Trending

"I’m still getting better from that every day. So the strides and leaps I can take with that, they’ll get a guy that is going to be a dangerous player that loves competing and loves playing the game. Those are the biggest things for me," Filipowski added.

Kyle Filipowski had the option to enter the draft last year but chose to improve his skillset in college. In his second season with Duke, he became the program's prime offensive option, forcing defenses to scheme around him.

That is about to change in the NBA. Filipowski would face bigger and more experienced players in a completely different ball game. With that, he is assumed to take up a role player or complimentary player's responsibilities. Nevertheless, Filipowski is consistently working on expanding his NBA potential by enhancing his shooting, passing and overall defense.

Kyle Filipowski aims for the Rookie of the Year title

One of the immediate recognitions Kyle Filipowski wants is the Rookie of the Year trophy. The former Duke star believes that the honor will be within reach if he gets to play his type of basketball.

"Definitely going right into this year is Rookie of the Year. I don’t think that’s out of my reach at all. If I should play the way I’m capable of, there is no question I should be in that conversation," he said.

Nevertheless, if that does not culminate, Filipowski claims that he finds comfort in being an instrumental factor in winning for his team. Despite realizing the attention individual feats garner, the big man wants to build a winning culture with his squad consistently.

Kyle Filipowski is a great shooter but operates best during spot-ups and PnR actions. Even though he loved to dominate the paint with Duke, he is seen as a floor stretcher, an optical fast break initiator and to find open teammates from the post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback