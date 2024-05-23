Duke star Kyle Filipowski names 4 NBA players he 'admires' ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

Kyle Filipowski is assumed to be a lottery pick in the relatively weak 2024 draft. Standing at 7 feet tall, the Duke Blue Devils' big man already has strength similar to an NBA center and is projected to have roles akin to Kelly Olynyk and Moritz Wagner. However, Filipowski envisions a higher ceiling for himself.

When asked about the players he looks up to in the league, Filipowski named Chris Paul, Luka Doncic and LaMarcus Aldridge.

“There are players like Chris Paul, Luka, and LaMarcus Aldridge whom I admire for different aspects of their game," Filipowski said. "Chris Paul for his IQ, Luka Doncic for playing within himself and using his strengths, and LaMarcus Aldridge for his dominance and shooting ability.”

Moreover, Filipowski claimed to model his game around CP3 and Anthony Davis, behind their leadership and veteran mindset on the court:

“I see bits and pieces of my game in players like Chris Paul and Anthony Davis. I learn from how they play and think ahead on the court, which helps me improve my own game," Filipowski added.

Kyle Filipowski is coming off as Blue Devil's primary scoring option. He led the institution with 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in his freshman year, sinking 44.1% of his shots. Furthermore, his number increased in his sophomore year, as the center added defensive bests to his scoring and rebounding leadership. Filipowski averaged team-highs of 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Kyle Filipowski can immediately be a stretch-big in the NBA

Kyle Filipowski did not participate in the scrimmages during the combine. However, his performance in the shooting drills raises the possibility of the big man witnessing a stretch role on an NBA roster.

Filipowski connected on 44% of his shots during the spot-up shooting drill and made 56% of his threes in the movement shooting drill. Moreover, he converted more three-pointers during his second season with Duke, albeit while attempting fewer shots than his freshman season. This adds to his versatility, making him capable of playing as a power forward and center.

Additionally, Filipowski also has an established post-game. He can pivot, spin, or drop-step into comfortable shots. Even though he is projected to have difficulties against forwards, Filipowski can rip and drive to the lane in either direction.