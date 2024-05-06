Where could Kyle Filipowski get drafted? Taking a look at the former Duke star's 2024 NBA draft stock

Kyle Filipowski has declared for the 2024 NBA draft scheduled for June 26 and 27. He's a projected top-20 pick, per several mock drafts. ESPN and USA TODAY predict him to go at No. 16 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Filipowski played two seasons with the Duke Blue Devils, where he averaged 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals, shooting 47.3% including 31.4% from the 3-point range.

A look at Kyle Filipowski's 2024 NBA draft stock

Most scouting reports note the forward's ability to stretch the floor and protect the paint. He has good ball-handling skills and can rebound the ball well. His shooting skills are decent, but he might need to work on his 3-point efficiency.

Kyle Filipowski's biggest weakness is his inability to use his seven-foot height and protect the ball at the rim. His free-throw percentage (67.1%) could bring down his prospects, but Filipowski makes up for it by pushing through with his defense.

The Wooden Award finalist declared for the draft last year but returned to Duke to improve his draft stock. Despite performing slightly better, there has not been any huge change in his NBA prospects. Having joined one of the weakest draft classes in recent history, the forward is predicted to go at the same range he was in 2023.

While he's definitely not a top-10 potential draftee, Kyle Filipowski will fall to the furthest in the mid-second round. The chances of him going undrafted are negligent.

Kyle Filipowski pens special note to fans

In his declaration for the NBA draft, Filipowski said:

"Thank you, Duke Nation. Your unwavering encouragement and belief in me have fueled my determination to reach this point. Whether you've cheered for me from the stands, followed my career online, or simply sent positive vibes my way, please know that your support has meant the world to me."

He also went on to thank the coaches, staff and teammates for their guidance and sacrifices.

The forward joins freshman guard Jared McCain as the only two Blue Devils in the draft this year. Both players have been invited to the NBA Combine scheduled for May 12-19, where they will undergo medical examinations, along with physical and agility tests. They will also have interviews with teams and engage in media circuits.

Participation in the combine is mandatory for all invitees, and failure to comply will lead to ineligibility from the draft.

What do you think of Kyle Filipowski's draft prospects? Let's know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Duke players in NBA draft Combine 2024: How many Blue Devils made the overall invitees list?