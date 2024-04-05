Top 5 2024 NBA Draft Prospects expected to make instant impact on contenders ft. Kyle Filipowski, Dalton Knecht & more

As the regular season approaches its end, attention is turning to the 2024 NBA Draft, scheduled for June 26-to 27, 2024. This year, the draft will be held over two nights for the first time.

The first round is set to take place at Barclays Center, the home Brooklyn Nets, on Wednesday, June 26. The second round will follow at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York on Thursday, June 27.

Although the official order for the 2024 NBA Draft has yet to be determined, certain trends are emerging based on the current positions of teams as the regular season concludes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the NCAA tournament progresses, some draft prospects are gaining attention as potential impact players for playoff contenders. Here, we will examine the top five prospects expected to make an immediate impact in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Five prospects in 2024 NBA Draft for contenders

#1, Kyle Filipowski

Kyle Filipowski

Duke's Kyle Filipowski, typically projected as a late-lottery to mid-first-round selection, presents an enticing option for teams seeking size and scoring versatility from the forward and center positions. He offers attributes similar to those of Franz Wagner, Kelly Olynyk and Lauri Markkanen but at a younger age and with a more raw skillset.

Standing at 7 feet tall, Filipowski showcased glimpses of his ball-handling and scoring prowess during the NCAA tournament, although his athleticism was not as evident. Nevertheless, he has demonstrated a high basketball IQ, a valuable trait in today's game.

With his shooting range, size, and skill level, Filipowski could excel in spot-up and pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop roles, making him an appealing prospect for playoff-bound teams such as the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and even the OKC Thunder.

#2, Cody Williams

Cody Williams

Cody Williams, the brother of Oklahoma City Thunder's rising star Jalen Williams, has been generating buzz ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft due to his athleticism, length and versatility. Standing at 6-foot-8, Cody is a fluid ball-handler, making him an intriguing prospect for teams in need of versatile wing players, an asset in today's NBA that values playmaking in all positions.

Depending on the team that selects him, Cody could provide significant help to franchises aiming to make strides next season, particularly those holding lottery picks in this year's draft, such as the Houston Rockets (via the Brooklyn Nets) and the Memphis Grizzlies.

#3, Donovan Clingan

Donovan Clingan

Donovan Clingan, the 7-foot-2 center from UConn, has emerged as a significant riser in numerous 2024 NBA Draft rankings. His imposing 7-foot-7 wingspan makes him a formidable presence inside, particularly in shot-blocking.

Despite his size, Clingan has shown proficiency in defending the pick-and-roll. He excels as a rebounder and is seen as a scoring threat in the post on offense, while also serving as a rim protector on defense.

While transitioning to the NBA presents its challenges, Clingan has the potential to immediately impact the league defensively if he receives the opportunity.

#4, Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht

Teams typically shy away from drafting older rookies, but Dalton Knecht, a 23-year-old senior from Tennessee, may draw considerable interest from teams due to his seasoned off-ball skills and effort.

He embodies the characteristics of a modern NBA role player, similar to the success seen by players like Austin Reaves and Max Strus in their careers. Knecht is a versatile scorer who can score from different areas on the court, including the 3-point line.

#5, Tristan Da Silva

Tristan da Silva

Another older prospect, 23-year-old Colorado Senior Tristan Da Silva, might catch the eye of playoff teams seeking frontcourt depth. He excels as a spot-up 3-point shooter, boasting a college career nearly 40 percent success rate on catch-and-shoot 3s, according to Synergy.

Da Silva also possesses strong defensive and playmaking abilities. His sharpshooting and basketball IQ make him an appealing prospect for contending teams.