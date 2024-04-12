Is Kyle Filipowski going to NBA? Closer look at Duke center declaring for 2024 Draft

Duke center Kyle Filipowski recently declared for the NBA draft in a post on social media on the heels of the NCAA Tournament. After he and Duke picked up some early wins, they fell to NC State in the Elite Eight, ending their hopes of an NCAA title. With players having to declare their eligibility before the end of the month, fans have been on high alert.

This week, on the heels of Bronny James declaring for the draft, Filipowski posted on social media that he declared for the draft. The sophomore, who led the team in scoring and rebounding for his second straight season, is now poised to be selected in the NBA draft.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Kyle Filipowski thanked Duke and the school's fans before making it clear that he has his sights set on the NBA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"After careful consideration and consultation with the people closest to me, I have decided to declare for the NBA Draft. This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to pursue it. Thank you Duke Nation.

"Your unwavering encouragement and belief in me have fueled my determination to reach this point. Whether you've cheered for me from the stands, followed my career online, or simply sent positive vibes my way, please know that your support has meant the world to me."

Looking at Kyle Filipowski's stats in college, and where he could fall in the NBA draft

As previously mentioned, Kyle Filipowski led Duke in points and rebounds per game through both of his seasons with the Blue Devils. In addition, from his freshman to his sophomore year, he managed to improve on his stats in several key categories.

In his freshman year, Filipowski averaged 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, .7 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game on 44.1% shooting from the floor and 28.2% from downtown.

In his sophomore year, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game on 50.5% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown.

Of course, the NBA draft lottery hasn't happened yet, and fans and analysts have little indication of the order teams will be drafting. Despite that, using the season standings as we approach the final two games of the season, we can see which teams have the best chance at the first pick.

With the worst record in the NBA (13-67), the Detroit Pistons are likely to have the best odds at the No. 1 pick along with the Washington Wizards (15-65). Just behind them, the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets will likely have the next-best odds.

Currently, Kyle Filipowski's draft projection on CBS Sports has him in 15th place, making it hard to predict what team could potentially draft him.