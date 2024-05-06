PHOTO: Duke star Kyle Filipowski and fiancée Caitlin Hutchison share snippets from Brewers vs. Cubs baseball game

Duke star Kyle Filipowski and his fiancee Caitlin Hutchison attended the Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers baseball game on Sunday.

The star college hooper shared memorable snippets with Hutchison and also got the chance to throw the first pitch of the game. The crowd was very supportive and so was his fiancee, who had a piece of paper stuck in her hair. The couple has been thoroughly enjoying the offseason.

Image Credit: Kyle Filipowski’s Instagram Story

The two went to Disneyland to spend the day together with each other. Kyle and Caitlin also announced on April 19 that they have been engaged for almost five months.

As per their social media, the two have been dating since May 2022. Hutchison reportedly worked in the medical industry as an executive assistant Intelerad Medical System.

Kyle Filipowski will participate in 2024 NBA draft combine

The Duke Devils star player played a;important role in the team’s 27-9 run this season.

He has led the team with 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Kyle Filipowski had nine double-doubles as a sophomore and 16 in his freshman year.

His shooting range with 50.5% from the floor, 67.1% from the free throw line and 34.8% from deep is considered decent. He declared for the NBA draft last year but withdrew his declaration and returned to Duke, where he raised his draft stock.

Filipowski wanted to help coach Jon Scheyer build a foundation at Duke and leave a lasting impact on the Blue Devils basketball program. He's now considered a first-round pick and expected to go above No. 10 in the draft.

"Thank you, Duke Nation. Your unwavering encouragement and belief in me have fueled my determination to reach this point,” he wrote in a farewell message.

“Whether you've cheered for me from the stands, followed my career online, or simply sent positive vibes my way, please know that your support has meant the world to me."

Do you look forward to seeing Kyle Filipowski participate in the NBA draft combine? Let's know your thoughts in the comments section below: