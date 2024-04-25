Duke Blue Devils' Kyle Filipowski and fiancée Caitlin Hutchinson recently shared photos to announce their engagement on Instagram. The photos featured a black-and-white carousel of the couple standing side by side.

The post created a lot of buzz and congratulatory messages started flooding the comment section.

Filipowski and Hutchison are now cooling off before they get busy for the NBA draft. The two spent a fun day at Disneyland where Kyle shared a special picture of his fiancée.

In the picture, Caitlin could be seen sipping from a Timon water bottle while she held her phone and meat stick. She also wore sparkly Minnie ears.

Image Credit: Kyle Filipowski’s IG Story

Kyle Filipowski declares for the 2024 NBA draft

After bagging early wins in the NCAA tournament, the Duke Blue Devils fell against NC State in the Elite Eight.

Filipowski did not waste any time and announced his intention for the 2024 NBA draft via a post on social media.

He thanked Duke and his fans for supporting him throughout his collegiate career.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the people closest to me, I have decided to declare for the NBA Draft. This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to pursue it. Thank you Duke Nation.

"Your unwavering encouragement and belief in me have fueled my determination to reach this point. Whether you've cheered for me from the stands, followed my career online, or simply sent positive vibes my way, please know that your support has meant the world to me."

Kyle Filipowski led the Duke Blue Devils in points and rebounds per game through both of his seasons with the team. In his freshman year, Filipowski averaged 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 1.3 steaks per game. In his sophomore year, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.