PHOTO: Ex-Alabama player Jaden Quinerly ridicules No. 8 Auburn's K.D. Johnson with a hilarious image following Crimson Tide's win

The Alabama Crimson Tide earned bragging rights with a 79-75 win over bitter rival and No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday. Following their latest triumph in the intense basketball version of the Iron Bowl rivalry, former Alabama guard Jaden Quinerly ridiculed Auburn's K.D. Johnson by posting a hilarious image on social media.

Quinerly posted an edited image on Twitter of a man and a child holding hands, with Alabama's Rylan Griffen's head edited onto the man and Johnson's head edited onto the child's.

Auburn suffered their first SEC loss of the season as the Tigers fell to 16-3 with a defeat. Despite rallying to take a second-half lead, Auburn couldn't hold on down the stretch, and the Crimson Tide battled back to come away with a hard-fought victory.

Mark Sears fueled Alabama's comeback bid with 22 points and eight assists. Grant Nelson was a force inside, notching 14 points and 11 rebounds. Griffen provided a spark from deep, knocking down five three-pointers en route to a 17-point outing.

K.D. Johnson struggled to find his touch, laboring through an off night offensively to finish with just eight points.

After taking down rival Auburn, Alabama shifts focus to Saturday's home game against LSU. The Tigers look to rebound from their first SEC loss on the road at Mississippi State. Auburn will need to quickly regroup to avoid back-to-back defeats in conference play.

Showdown between Alabama and Auburn tipped off in dramatic fashion

The Alabama-Auburn rivalry showdown began in bizarre fashion on Wednesday night. Less than 30 seconds after tip-off, officials halted play due to a lighting malfunction that left the Coleman Coliseum dim, causing a 15-minute delay.

During the stoppage, Auburn's Bruce Pearl kept it lighthearted with rival coach Nate Oats as the teams awaited the lights and green light to resume the contest.

“If you guys want a new facility, just get a new facility,” Pearl told Oats, via BOL’s Charlie Potter. “You don’t have to turn the lights off.”

Oats also quipped about the situation, joking that Auburn drained their first shot in the dark on Johni Broome's three-pointer before the lights returned.

“We were fortunate that they didn’t shoot it well,” Oats said. “They shot it better with the lights off. Maybe they should have requested to keep the lights off.”

Alabama unveiled plans last February for a new basketball arena, set to replace the aging Coleman Coliseum, which was constructed in 1968 with a 15,383 fan capacity. However, momentum on the proposed project has stalled, with few updates emerging in the year since it was announced.

