After years of flirting with NFL teams, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has officially left his alma mater to become the new head coach of the LA Chargers. The news broke late Wednesday evening that Harbaugh accepted the Chargers' offer. Shortly after, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard tweeted a brief message congratulating Harbaugh on his return to the NFL with the Chargers.

"Congrats! Wishing you nothing but MORE success moving forward! Go BLUE!" Howard tweeted.

Shortly after tweeting, Howard mysteriously deleted it for unknown reasons.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to the national championship last season but ultimately couldn't resist the lure of returning to the pros.

The Chargers represent a promising opportunity with a talented young roster, featuring elite quarterback Justin Herbert. However, the team has consistently underachieved, failing to win a playoff game since 2018. Harbaugh will be tasked with maximizing their potential.

With the fifth pick in the upcoming draft, the Chargers and Harbaugh could add another impact player to the mix. Harbaugh's keen eye for talent, honed through recruiting at Michigan, should give Los Angeles an edge.

After so many years away, questions remain regarding Harbaugh's ability to succeed again in the NFL. But his previous achievements with the 49ers suggest he could be the coach to finally lead the Chargers on a deep playoff run.

Juwan Howard himself has encountered rumors about his future with Michigan since returning to coach the Wolverines after undergoing heart surgery and dealing with off-court drama.

Juwan Howard came to Jim Harbaugh's defense after his suspension in November

Michigan's basketball team HC Juwan Howard

In November, Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten Conference for the rest of the regular season during the NCAA's investigation into violations of sportsmanship policies by the University of Michigan. The conference issued the suspension as punishment for an investigation into in-person sign stealing by former Michigan recruiting analyst Connor Stalions, who was fired.

Amid the suspension, Michigan football adopted an "us against the world" mentality, with players wearing "Michigan vs Everybody" shirts and hats. Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard, no stranger to Big Ten suspensions himself, embraced the team's attitude, posting on social media in support of the embattled football program and Harbaugh.

"Michigan vs. Everybody! #isupportCoachHarbaugh," he tweeted.

Additionally, NFL legend Santa Ono and many players and college football figures posted on social media backing Jim Harbaugh after the Big Ten's suspension decision.

