PHOTO: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder dons Cowboy hat & boots to enjoy 2025 PBR World Finals

Haley Cavinder flaunted a stylish look before heading out to watch the 2025 Pro Bull Riding World Finals in Dallas. The former Miami basketball player uploaded a picture of her outfit on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Haley Cavinder shows off her 2025 Pro Bull Riding World Finals attire. (Credits: IG/haleycavinder)

The 2025 PBR championship will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. It will be a two-day event that begins on Wednesday and concludes on Thursday. Each day of the competition will feature two rounds.

The grand show will feature the 20 advancing riders from Eliminations and the five competitors who booked their tickets via Ride For Redemption.

Per the PBR website, the event will award over $2.32 million to riders over two days, including a $1 million bonus to the 2025 PBR World Champion. The World Finals event winner will receive a $350,000 reward, and the four Championship round winners will receive $75,000.

Cavinder began her college basketball journey at Fresno State in 2019. She played three seasons with the Bulldogs and was named the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2021.

In 2022, Haley Cavinder transferred to Miami. In her first season with the Hurricanes, she was named second-team All-ACC and took a year-long break from basketball.

Cavinder returned to Miami for the 2024-25 season and earned another Second-team All-ACC selection.

While Haley Cavinder did not declare for the WNBA draft, she and her twin sister Hanna announced they were stepping away from basketball in March.

Haley Cavinder got engaged to Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson in April

Haley Cavinder with her fiancé, Jake Ferguson. (Credits: Getty)

Haley Cavinder announced her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on Apr. 17. The couple shared the news on Instagram.

Per reports, Haley and Jake had been dating since January 2023.

The Cowboys drafted Ferguson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He will enter his fourth year with the franchise in the 2025 season. The TE has recorded 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns on 149 receptions for the Dallas Cowboys across three seasons.

