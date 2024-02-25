PHOTO: Following $2,900,000 worth C.J Stroud’s footsteps Kansas guard Hunter Dickinson spends exciting day with IG star Sketch

Hunter Dickinson spent the day with a fan, social media influencer, Sketch, as he continues meeting various celebrities.

The Instagram personality seems to have a fascination with meeting sporting stars especially. In a short while, he met Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, who has a net worth of $2.9 million, and Kansas Jayhaws guard Hunter Dickinson.

Dickinson posted a story on Instagram in which Sketch can be seen, cationing it:

"(The Sketch) takes on Lawrence, Kansas"

That happened hours before the Kansas Jayhawks clash with the Texas Longhorns. Kansas would go on to beat Texas, 86-67, with Hunter Dickinson playing a key role in the victory.

Hunter Dickinson propels Kansas to victory over Longhorns

Hunter Dickinson was the top scorer of the Ken McCullar-less Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday over Texas. Dickinson scored 20 points, with two assists and seven rebounds. He was complemented by KJ Adams, and Johny Furphy's performances of 16 points each.

The win moves Kansas to an overall record of 21-6 and solidifies them in the No. 9 spot in the AP Poll. Their 9-5 record has them third in the Big 12 standings.

Bill Self reveals fears about Kevin McCullar's status

Kevin McCullar was absent once more from the Kansas lineup, increasing fears that his bone bruise injury could sideline him for the rest of the season.

Coach Bill Self for the first time joined on this fears, telling the media postgame:

“My concern is: Will he play again this year? It’s not a day-to-day deal. It’s a week-to-week deal. He obviously won’t go on Tuesday (vs. BYU). I’m not going to put him out there because he’s missed so much time, even though you can look at games and number of games missed, but that’s not the story.

"The story is he played against OU and (before that) had two days of a little bit of practice and then played. He wasn’t effective and it didn’t feel good at all. He’s going to practice for a good week before we put him out there so that he can go and not re-injure it worse. The big thing is I’d like to have him for the postseason where he’s in rhythm and our team has a chance to be the best it can be going into the second week of March.”

For the time being, it looks like Kansas will have to rely on Hunter Dickinson and others for their scoring power.