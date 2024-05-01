PHOTO: Hanna and Haley Cavinder get ready to start their Miami journey ft. $3,507 Dior tote bag

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are ready to make their return to the Miami Hurricanes for their fifth and final season of college basketball. The two announced their intention to come back via social media.

After announcing the news to their fans and preparing their return to Miami, the two shared a snap on Instagram story showcasing the luggage that they were taking with them. It included high-end sneakers and a Dior book tote bag that has a value of $3,507 as per Balaan. The caption of the story was:

"The moving process has begun”

Image Credit: Cavinder Twins’ Instagram Story

Hanna and Haley Cavinder visited UMiami a few days ago when they took their fans along on their day. The day was filled with content creation, a photoshoot and basketball exercises.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder give tour of their lavish Miami apartment

The twin sisters own property in Miami and once gave a tour of their lavish house. Haley and Hanna started by showing their kitchen.

“The most important place is the kitchen 'cause we are chefs.”

They then said that the coffee spot in the kitchen is one of the most used spots in the house. There was a large dining table between the kitchen and the drawing room. They also showed their bar cart which held their preferred types of alcohol.

Haley then took her fans along the other section of the house. She showed them her bedroom and her sister’s bedroom and also gave a peek into their walk-in closet space.

The house also had electronics like a flat TV, refrigerator, microwave and air fryer. The minimally designed space can become the residence where the two will spend their final year of college basketball.

Are you excited to see Hanna and Haley Cavinder play for the Miami Hurricanes again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.