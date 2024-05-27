PHOTO: Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach and Hannah Stuelke meet and greet fans at The Weekend Warrior event

Iowa Hawkeyes stars Kylie Feuerbach and Hannah Stuelke met fans at the Weekend Warrior event on May 25, 2024. The Weekend Warrior event is a four-person team competition that took place on Memorial Day Weekend.

The event combined several sports like bowling, golfing, biking and running. Family and friends of the participants cheered loudly for the players who take part in the event.

The event is designed in such a way that engages everyone, from children to spectators. The involvement of local stars like Feuerbach and Stuelke in the event became a huge hit as fans were available to meet with them.

The two also signed jerseys for fans and clicked pictures with them.

All the proceedings of the event go to the Track Guy Foundation, who help children across Iowa.

This weekend is part of what has been an enjoyable offseason for Kylie Feuerbach. First, she graduated and expressed her happiness to be a Hawkeye player. Then, her boyfriend, Yale guard John Poulakidas, celebrated her birthday.

Kylie Feuerbach looks back on Iowa's 2023-2024 NCAA tournament final run

Kylie Feuerbach was not able to properly participate in the 2022-2023 season as she was sidelined because of an injury. But she was an important part of the team in this year’s run to the NCAA tournament final. The team also won their third straight Big Ten Tournament title.

Unlike last year, she was able to play and registered 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game in 39 games. She discussed her time on the team with Shaw Local.

“This year was just as special, for sure, and it was nice to be able to get on the court and be playing,” Feuerbach said as per Shaw Local. “Getting the experience last year, going into it this year we knew what to expect – there’s just a lot going on all the time during the tournament – and I think that helped us a lot.”

“I would honestly say that I was a little more composed this year because I knew I was going to be playing. My nerves were a little more controlled. Last year, as basically just a spectator, you get more wrapped up into the game and take things more seriously because you’re really able to get into it and see everything. I really think it was cool to see both sides of it the last two years.”

Kylie Feuerbach will come back this upcoming season to a team that will be missing top players like Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, and Caitlin Clark.