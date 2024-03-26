PHOTO: Iowa star Caitlin Clark flaunts black-and-gold Nikes at final Carver game

In Caitlin Clark's last-ever game at Iowa's own Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the NCAA all-time leading scorer and soon-to-be WNBA top overall pick was seen wearing Nikes: the black-and-gold Kobe 5 Protro.

A grainy photo of Clark`s sneakers was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Iowa sports journalist Scott Dochterman. He might've been unfamiliar with sneaker colorways, but sneakerheads would be quick to recognize that the Iowa superstar was wearing the `Bruce Lee` Kobe 5 Protros.

Aside from the sneakers, Dochterman also mentioned that it was the last time fans saw the #22 jersey at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. On the men`s side, the #22 jersey was retired for former Hawkeye Bill Seaberg.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark has been seen in the Bruce Lee Kobe 5s multiple times in her storied career. She wore the pair during the game against Michigan when she broke Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's all-time scoring record. Clark did it with her patented logo three-pointer too.

The 22-year-old seems to be quite fond of the Bruce Lee Kobe 5s too, She once hooped in the alternate colorway called 'Reverse Bruce Lee'.

Expand Tweet

Either way, after all this incredible hype and records in her final season in Iowa City, Caitlin Clark is well on her way to what could also be a legendary WNBA career.

Will Caitlin Clark get her own signature shoe?

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes was the first ever to have her signature shoe, Nike Air Swoopes 1, which she debuted during the lead-up to the 1996 Olympics (via The Pudding). Now, there are roughly 12 WNBA players with their own line, including the New York Liberty`s Sabrina Ionescu. That said, it`s not far out to assume that Caitlin Clark will have her signature shoe, considering she`s a Nike-sponsored athlete.

The details of Clark`s NIL deal with Nike aren`t public, but it's well known that she was signed by the Swoosh in 2022 (via Footwear News). As a result, the Iowa star has never been seen in anything else but Nikes, with a particular liking for the Kobe line. She`s been seen wearing multiple Kobes, including the two Bruce Lee Kobe 5s as mentioned above and one Kobe 6 colorway that looks to be a PE.

Expand Tweet

She`s also been seen hooping in the special edition Kobe 6 `Mambacita Sweet 16,` with the colorway in clear homage to Kobe Bryant`s daughter Gianna, as well as a pair of Kobe 6 `Grinch`.