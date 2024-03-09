PHOTO: $3.1 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark flaunts unique Kobe 6 kicks in Iowa vs. Penn State game

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark was recently spotted wearing a fresh pair of Kobe 6s against Penn State. But for sneakerheads, it looks like an entirely new colorway that has never been seen before.

Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post recently tweeted a few photos of Clark's sneakers, describing how the shoes have "some sparkly/shimmery action to it that you really can’t see in photos."

Expand Tweet

A post reply to Copeland from a fan mentioned how potentially Vanessa Bryant has been "pulling some prototypes out of the closet" for Caitlin Clark, who has been the talk of college hoops for the last few weeks.

True enough, the Iowa star is the NCAA men's and women's all-time leading scorer, and only the best players get access to the best (and sometimes rarest) kicks.

For now, there seems to be no ID'ing Clark's shoes at the Penn State game. Maybe it's a Player Exclusive colorway that's not going to be released to the public.

Caitlin Clark's 'record-breaking' sneaker rotation

Clark, with a reported NIL valuation of $3.1 million, been seen in a multitude of sneakers over the years, but most recently, she has been constantly seen rocking Kobes.

For one, she rocked the Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee' during the game against Michigan, where she broke Kelsey Plum's NCAAW all-time scoring record.

She also beat the record shooting her patented logo three, which makes the moment more legendary:

Expand Tweet

When she surpasswd Pistol Pete Maravich for the all-time NCAA scoring record (both men and women), she was wearing another Kobe 6, this time in the 'White Del Sol' colorway:

Expand Tweet

Next up, she recently beat Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's single-season 3-pointer record against Minnesota, wearing the Kobe 6 'Grinch':

Clark logged a triple-double with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in 29 minutes of action. She also shot 8-14 threes, in just another scoring barrage that has been a trademark of her game.

As a Nike-sponsored athlete, it's not difficult to see that Caitlin Clark gets all the best gear the swoosh has to offer. Having declared to go to the WNBA this year, she's likely to be one of the biggest new arrivals to the Nike women's hoops staple.

Perhaps in a few years, she could also have her own signature sneaker with the brand, following the likes of the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu.