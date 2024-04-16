PHOTO: No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and Iowa HC Lisa Boulder share warm hug after splendid 2024 WNBA draft

The all-time scoring leader in the NCAA, Caitlin Clark, was selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. She will be teaming up with Fever coach Christie Sides.

After her draft, Clark gave a warm hug to her former Iowa HC, Lisa Boulder. The Iowa Hawkeyes Instagram page shared a photo of Clark and Boulder, captioned with:

“This duo” and an emotional emoji.

Clark feels lucky about the Indiana Fever.

“I’m very lucky to be going there to an organization that really loves women’s basketball,” Clark said. You see it today, I think they had 17,000 tickets claimed to just watch the draft. I think that shows the excitement in Indianapolis. It’s a great basketball city.”

Clark announced on Feb. 29 that she would turn pro and it was widely expected that she would be picked first in the draft. Iowa lost to unbeaten South Carolina in the national championship game.

After the game, Clark flew to Los Angeles to receive the John R. Wooden Award and then came to New York for Monday’s draft.

Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark will graduate from Iowa on May 14 and is excited to focus 100% on her professional basketball career.

Fever head coach Christie Sides applauded Caitlin Clark’s shooting ability

Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

The 2024 WNBA season will begin on May 14, with training camps beginning on April 28 and preseason games on May 3. After choosing Caitlin Clark, the Fever are anticipated to improve their performance this season.

According to Fever head coach Christie Sides, her shooting and passing abilities have captivated a large audience of basketball fans.

“Caitlin is one of the most naturally gifted basketball players I have ever seen enter the WNBA from the college level,” Sides said.

“Her shooting and passing abilities captivated an entire audience of basketball fans…We can’t wait to bring her to Indiana and incorporate her into our locker room with a group ready to get back to the postseason,” she added.

Last season, the Fever ranked 10th among 12 teams in the league with a 13-27 record. Moreover, they have not experienced a winning season since 2015.

Fans unable to attend games in person will have the opportunity to watch 36 out of the 40 regular season games of the Fever in 2024, with 10 broadcasts scheduled on major networks such as ESPN, ABC, or CBS.

Also Read: "MJ of this generation": WNBA fans hail No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark as Indiana Fever jersey reportedly sells out in an hour

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback