"MJ of this generation": WNBA fans hail No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark as Indiana Fever jersey reportedly sells out in an hour

The Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Fever were expected to draft Clark, who was the best and most influential women's college basketball player this season. She's so popular that her Fever jersey reportedly sold out in an hour.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Clark's jersey was sold out in an hour on Fanatics. Every size from XS to XXL was gone immediately, showing how popular the Iowa Hawkeyes sharpshooter is already. WNBA fans should not worry since the jerseys are now available for pre-order.

It's an unprecedented accomplishment for Clark, who was touted by analysts as the savior of the WNBA. She's expected to help the league increase its popularity in the country and possibly help players earn more money in the future.

Basketball fans were shocked to learn that Caitlin Clark's jersey was already sold out in a quick amount of time. They began comparing Clark to great players due to the hype surrounding her. She has not played one WNBA game, but her impact has already been felt around the league.

"The MJ of this generation!!," @vanman_1000 wrote."

"Shohei Ohtani was like I'm selling out my jersey in 2 hours. Caitlin Clark: 'Bet'" @jcom6 commented."

"Michael Jordan of females," @traderjon01 remarked.

Here are other comments about Clark's jerseys getting sold out after an hour:

"That's insane! Awesome to see. Can't wait to see what she does in the WNBA," @midmajorball wrote.

"The greatest WNBA player without even playing in the league," @Mkisii_mmeru claimed.

"She is gonna make the WNBA a lot of money," @_maxescobar commented.

Caitlin Clark looking forward to playing for the Indiana Fever

CC will be playing for the Indiana Fever this season.

Caitlin Clark is excited to play for the Indiana Fever in the upcoming WNBA season. Clark will be teaming up with last year's first-overall pick Aliyah Boston. They will form a great duo who could help shape the next era of Fever basketball.

In the video below, Clark greeted the Fever fanbase and showed how excited she was to play in Indianapolis. She will play her first game for the team on May 3 in Dallas against the Wings in a preseason matchup.

"Hey, Fever fans, it's Caitlin Clark. I can't wait to get to Indianapolis. I know you guys are excited, I am too. Go Fever," she said.

Indiana will get their first glimpse of her in their preseason home game on May 10 versus the Atlanta Dream. Her first regular season game will be in Connecticut against the Sun on May 14, while her official home debut is on May 17 versus the New York Liberty.

