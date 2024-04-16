Caitlin Clark reveals favorite Taylor Swift song ahead of getting picked at 2024 WNBA draft

Before being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark shared her favorite Taylor Swift song. Clark arrived in Brooklyn in style and was already doing a lot of interviews before the event. Her popularity is growing and being a "Swiftie" will help tremendously.

In a pre-draft interview on the ESPN broadcast, Clark was asked what Swift song will she play once the Fever picks her No. 1 in the draft. She smiled and said her favorite song is "Enchanted" and doesn't care if it doesn't fit the celebratory mood right now.

"Enchanted is like my favorite song of all time," Clark said. "But it's kinda sad but I'm still playing it anyway. It doesn't matter. We're going to make it fun. That's all that matters."

"Enchanted" was one of 14 songs in Taylor Swift's third album "Speak Now" released in 2010. Caitlin Clark was just eight years old when the track first made its way on the airwaves. Clark likely became a fan of the Grammy Award winner when she was still a kid growing up in Iowa.

The 22-year-old sharpshooter is not shy about her fandom and continues to play Swift's music during games. She even watched one of her concerts back in Minnesota last year.

Forbes also compared Clark to Swift earlier this year due to their influence on people in their respective fields. Clark was a record-breaker for women's basketball, while Swift's "Eras Tour" has taken over the world.

Caitlin Clark uses Taylor Swift as inspiration to be "fearless" on the court

Caitlin Clark will try to bring her fearless attitude to the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark dominated women's college basketball for four years and captivated the nation with her skills, especially her shooting. Clark might have not won an NCAA championship, but she won the hearts of many due to her fearless attitude on the court.

The No. 1 overall pick will try to bring that attitude to the WNBA where a lot of players are eager to test her. But where did she get the idea of being fearless? Taylor Swift, of course.

In an interview with NBC Sports back in October, Clark discussed Swift's influence on her basketball journey.

"Fearless! I feel like being fearless is one of the most important things as a female but also as a competitor," Clark said. "I think it's something that you know comes from confidence. You have to have a lot of confidence to be fearless."

