WNBA takes stern action against media company after insinuating men should play women's basketball

It's draft day for the WNBA and many have their eyes glued on their screens to get the latest dupdates. With the recent popularity of women's basketball, particularly at the collegiate level, media companies are seeking to get coverage of how the draft will play out.

As expected, the league has granted access to larger media companies to cover the draft. Some smaller media companies were also granted access, as they aim to provide coverage of tonight's event. However, one media company has been left out after posing a controversial question to Dawn Staley.

OutKick, the publication that asked the head coach if it's possible for a male athlete to join the women's basketball league, has been denied access by the league. Founder of the company, Clay Travis mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that the league has "refused to credential" his publication.

"After @outkick asked @dawnstaley whether men should be able to play women’s basketball, the @wnba has refused to credential Outkick for their draft this week," Travis posted on social media.

Expand Tweet

The reporter who asked the college coach was Dan Zaksheske. He asked if biological males or transgender women should be allowed to compete in women's sports.

"If you consider yourself a woman, and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion," Staley said.

Expand Tweet

Former women's college head coaches weren't happy with the comments of the coach of the University of South Carolina. Barbara Ehardt, former women's basketball head coach at Cal State Fullerton, mentioned that she was "terribly disappointed" with Staley's answer.

Also read: Caitlin Clark shares wisdom for young fans ahead of big WNBA transition: "Dream big and don't let anybody tell you you can't"

Former NBA center on the WNBA-transgender issue

There have been incidents where male athletes who transitioned to become females to compete professionally have dominated. Not everyone has been happy with how transgender athletes have been able to compete with biological females. Back in August 2023, former NBA center Enes Freedom gave his thoughts on the matter.

"Men don't belong in women's spaces. Restrooms - Locker Rooms or Sports. Since I'm blackballed from the NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the WNBA?" Freedom posted on X.

Freedom's comments have not helped him get a contract in the NBA and he has been out of the league for quite some time. However, his opinion gained him some limelight when he was interviewed by Fox News shortly after making that post.

Also read: "Caitlin Clark is a breath of fresh air for WNBA": 3X SB champ Shannon Sharpe makes promising predictions for women's basketball

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback