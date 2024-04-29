Dawn Staley, a Philadelphia native, was in attendance at the playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. The NCAA championship-winning head coach was seen at the Wells Fargo Center in the company of 76ers legends Dr. J and Allen Iverson.

Staley was active during the game, celebrating shots and even joining the fans to wave Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein off the court after picking up his fifth foul. Without a doubt, the Philadelphia native is very much enjoying the playoff series.

Staley also caught up with Allen Iverson and Dr. J. and took pictures with them, one of which was posted on the 76ers official account on X with the caption:

"Philly Royalty."

Dawn Staley rang the bell before tipoff

Aside from heading to the Wells Fargo Center to cheer on her beloved 76ers, Staley was invited to ring the bell before tipoff. Without a doubt, it was a big honor for the South Carolina coach, who had recently won another national championship.

Staley is a proud ambassador of the city of Philadelphia and getting the honor of ringing the bell for tipoff is well-deserved. Without a doubt, the Gamecock coach can be considered as the face of female basketball in the city, considering her giant stride at the collegiate level

Dawn Staley hopes WNBA expansion leads to a franchise in Philadelphia.

The city of Philadelphia has paraded a lot of superstars in the NBA with the 76ers ranging from Joel Embild to James Harden to Allen Iverson and many others over time. However, the city doesn't have a women's basketball team yet.

With talks about the WNBA expanding to 16 teams, Philadelphia has been mentioned as one of the three cities under consideration and Dawn Staley hopes this becomes a reality.

"I think we’re more ready than we’ve ever been, I do,” Staley told The Inquirer. “I think the city is buzzing right now for sports, so I think we’re ready. I hope we’re one of the lucky cities that will get a WNBA franchise.”

Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA commissioner, identified Philadelphia as a potential site for expansion during the 2024 WNBA Draft, and Philly's most renowned female basketball ambassador applauded the news.

Philadelphia is one of the top destinations for sports franchises in the United States. The city is home to several sports teams, including the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, the MLB's Philadelphia Phillies and a host of others. Maybe a WNBA franchise in the future.