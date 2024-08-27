PHOTO: UConn's Paige Bueckers drops fun doodle of herself while showing evidence of being a hooper since age 5

Paige Bueckers might not have known that she'd grow up to be a star player for one of the most prestigious basketball programs. However, the UConn standout's love for basketball was clear from a young age.

At five years old, Bueckers drew a doodle of herself, alongside a filled-out prompted writing template that hinted at her love for basketball. While fans have come across an image of the same, it resurfaced last month when Overtime WBB posted it again for a throwback post.

Now, with plenty of accolades under her belt, the 22-year-old Bueckers took a trip down memory lane by sketching her present self and mimicking the template. The UConn Instagram page posted a photo of Bueckers with her 22-year-old doodle, as well as a photo of five-year-old Paige's doodle.

"Paige knew who she was from a very early age," the UConn Huskies quipped while posting Bueckers' doodles.

Bueckers followed her passion for basketball ever since, catching attention during middle school and leading Hopkins High later on. While she won multiple state championships, she continued searching for competitive opportunities.

Soon, Paige Bueckers found herself on North Tartan's AAU squad, which ultimately helped her solidify her status as one of the best upcoming women's basketball players in the nation.

Currently, Bueckers is preparing for her last collegiate season for the Huskies. She postponed her entry in the WNBA to utilize her last year of eligibility and is aiming for her first NCAA title.

Paige Bueckers believes young hoopers should compete more

The required skillset to become a professional basketball player has expanded in recent years. With that, there has been an evolution in training methodologies as well, be it drills, repetitions, or simply conditioning.

However, as more young players hop on strict training regimes, Buckers claims that they miss the most vital drill of them all: simply playing games. (Start at 21:05)

"I think kids these days, most of them, train train train, I think they gotta play more," Paige Bueckers said in a recent episode of the Best of Both Worlds podcast. "Play more, we're talking about having runs, just loving to play the game, I feel like that's the best way to grow," she added.

One of the biggest skills in Paige Bueckers' offensive bag is her ability to produce in a variety of situations.

While she backs up the importance of training sessions, the guard cites that the more youngsters put themselves in games, the more creativity they can unlock within their game.

