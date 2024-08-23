"I schedule everything around my work": UConn's Paige Bueckers details how she keeps up her star hooper image while being busy

Paige Bueckers has done it all this offseason. From getting in her training sessions to supporting her former teammates in the WNBA and spending time fishing with her little brother, Drew, the UConn guard has been on a world tour.

For Thursday's episode of the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast, Bueckers joined LSU's Flau'jae Johnson to talk about their friendship and life off-court. When discussing them juggling multiple things as student-athletes, Johnson asked the Huskies guard how she balances everything out. Bueckers said:

"Honestly, I kind of schedule everything around my work. Like, make sure I'm getting my work in, my lifts in, my basketball in, and then everything else is like kind of surrounded by that. I also want to make sure I have time for my family. I get to see my family a lot during the college season, so that's been huge for me, going to Minnesota, getting back home.

Trending

"This is my first healthy offseason in the summer, so I've really gotten to enjoy it and have fun and been basically everywhere. But it's all fun. I've gotten to work out with a lot of different people and meet and hang out with a lot of different people, so it's all fun."

(From 11:45)

Besides her basketball career, Paige Bueckers is also the top-ranked athlete in NIL valuation ($1.4 million per On3), and she has built her business profile immensely in the offseason. The guard signed deals with the hair care brand Madison Reed, the professional women's basketball league Unrivaled and is set to release her own shoe with Nike in September.

Paige Bueckers prepares for her final college season

After four years in Storrs, one and a half of which she spent away from the court, Paige Bueckers is preparing to move on. The guard has revealed that this will be her final season with the UConn Huskies and is training to finally lead them to an NCAA championship win.

UConn's last title came in 2016, which also marked the end of the Breanna Stewart era and her four-year winning streak. While Bueckers is already considered one of the best college players, a championship will help her enter the elite club with Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Sue Bird.

What are your predictions for Paige Bueckers' final season? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also read: "I want to get to that level": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson aims to replicate UConn's Paige Bueckers' "highlight" success

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here