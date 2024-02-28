PHOTO: When LeBron James had a blurry 'Tom & Jerry' session with adorable Bronny and Bryce James

The name LeBron James is almost synonymous with the sport of basketball, given the amount of accolades and championships that he was able to garner over a 21-year NBA career. He's not even done yet. One of LeBron James' achievements is being a basketball dad to his two sons, Bronny and Bryce James.

A part of the four-time NBA MVP's master plan in the latter stages of his career is to be able to play on the same NBA team with his son, Bronny James. James' longevity and high level of play at his age (turning 40 this December 2024), as well as playing with his other son, Bryce James, in the future, are not out of the question.

This adds context to the adorable photo of LeBron and his kids below while watching the classic cartoon, 'Tom & Jerry.'

Will Bronny James apply for the 2024 NBA Draft?

There is much speculation about Bronny James in his college basketball debut season and future in the NBA. Currently, there is no official statement or announcement if the 19-year-old will join the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 6'4" basketball royalty recently got dropped in ESPN's 2024 NBA Mock Draft, and his father came to his defense in a now-deleted post on the social media app X.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” the Lakers star wrote in the now deleted X post, reports USA Today. “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

The four-time NBA Champion continued the deleted tweet with this quote.

“And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding." -LeBron James

LeBron added that the NBA Mock Drafts do not matter, and only "work matters".

“These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS!! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE!” - LeBron James on mock draft projections

Bronny, a four-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American, is playing for the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 conference. He had a cardiac arrest in the summer, but he recovered and joined the team.

He has played 19 games so far, averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. His shooting efficiency is not impressive, as he makes only 37.1% of his field goals, 27.5% of his three-pointers, and 62.1% of his free throws.