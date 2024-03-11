PHOTOS: Bronny James shares warm USC snaps from Galen Center after Trojans secure 78-65 win over Arizona

In a Senior Night showdown on Saturday, Bronny James' USC Trojans hosted the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats at the Galen Center.

The Trojans emerged winners, 78-65, their third straight win. The top-seeded team in the Pac-12 pulled the biggest upset with USC. Bronny scored his first goal after consecutive scoreless games.

Bronny took to his Instagram stories as he flaunted the beautiful senior day-night celebrations with USC on its first three-game winning streak of the season.

He reposted the pictures of athletic hoops on his Instagram story featuring DJ Rodman, Boogie Ellies, Joesph Morgon and Zach Brooker.

"Thank you to @dj_rodman, @joshuapmorgan24, @boogieellis, @brooker, and our student managers for everything they’ve given to our program."

Considering his recent performances, Bronny had a decent outing, bagging five points and six rebounds, including a 3-pointer at the end of the first half.

How Bronny James' USC beat Arizona

DJ Rodman and Kobe Johnson contributed 19 points each in USC's win. The win marked the Trojans' first three-game winning streak of the season.

Before the game, the Wildcats had clinched their 18th regular-season league title and won 10 of their last 11 games, but USC snapped their momentum. Despite Boogie Ellis, USC's leading scorer, struggling offensively, the team received impressive performances from Johnson, Rodman and freshman Isaiah Collier.

USC's defense played a key role in limiting Caleb Love, a strong candidate for Pac-12 Player of the Year, to just two points on 1-of-10 shooting. Love missed all six of his 3-point attempts, marking only the second time this season that he scored in single digits.

Ballo and Johnson were the leading scorers for the Wildcats, contributing 17 points each. Ballo also grabbed 10 rebounds.

In the final three minutes of the game, the Trojans finished strong with an 11-6 run, while Arizona only managed three field goals. Collier and Morgan delighted the crowd with impressive one-handed dunks and slams of their own.

