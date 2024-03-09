Proud mom Savannah has elated reaction to son Bronny James' recent 81-73 win over Arizona State

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, will be the center of attention whenever he takes the court. Bronny's brief appearance in the USC Trojans' 81-73 victory over Arizona State on Thursday night garnered appreciation from his mother, Savannah James.

Savannah took to Instagram to share a dashing photo of Bronny from the Arizona game with "Good Looks" written on it. She wrote in the post:

Bronny James, who has a net worth of $5 million, is the highest NIL-valued student-athlete as per On3. Even though he's received flak lately for his subpar performance, the college basketball world believes that LeBron James' son will go on to become a big star in the NBA.

Restricted playtime continues for Bronny James as he goes scoreless against Arizona State

LeBron James’ son faced another night of restricted playtime as his USC Trojans secured a solid 81-73 victory against Arizona State, with the freshman guard going scoreless in 16 minutes. However, Bronny made up for his lack of points with one rebound, two assists and one steal.

This performance adds to his lackluster streak of 7, 2, 2, 2 and 0 points in the last five games, maintaining an average of 15.2 minutes per game this season.

USC's triumph was led by Boogie Ellis, who scored 28 points, supported by DJ Rodman with 11 points and Kobe Johnson contributing 15 points. Bronny's restricted playtime has been a topic of discussion, with his average court time at 19.5 minutes in 21 games, having started six.

Although health concerns have played a significant role in this decision, stemming from Bronny's cardiac arrest scare in July 2023, leading to a diagnosis of a congenital heart defect, Bronny returned to court in December 2023 after a procedure and rehabilitation.

