WATCH: Bronny James shows off insane hops like dad LeBron James with explosive dunk ahead of Arizona State matchup

Bronny James' freshman year at USC has not gone according to his plans. The guard is averaging just 5.0 points with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. However, despite these low numbers, Bronny's basketball IQ and overall skills are unquestionable.

As the Trojans prepared to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, Bronny James was seen practicing his hops with his teammates.

Bronny James' moves reflect the basketball genes of his father LeBron James, as well as his own efforts. However, James' prospects in the future have been questioned because of his below-average performance. It can all be chalked out to his health scare in July 2023.

James suffered a cardiac arrest and was diagnosed with congenital heart disease. His surgery and rehab put a pause on basketball for nearly four months, after which he was cleared to play. The Trojans guard made his college debut on Dec. 10. He has started in just six games and averages 19.4 minutes of playing time, owing to his health issues.

With all things considered, rumors of Bronny's move to the NBA after this season were met with a backlash from fans. Many analysts agreed that he is still not ready for the league and would benefit from staying in college longer.

Tim Hardaway Sr. comes to Bronny James's defense

Being the son of LeBron James means every move of Bronny is scrutinized, sometimes a bit too harshly. Tim Hardaway Sr. understands this pressure as he had to help his son, Tim Hardaway Jr. navigate it during his college years. Junior was booed and taunted by opposing fans in the arena, similar to Bronny James now.

“It’s terrible, to tell you the truth," Hardway Sr. explained via One Shining Podcast. "It’s terrible for them because they get scrutinized, and everybody comes after them thinking that they could take it. You want to keep them away from all their scrutiny that comes their way. You can’t. That’s the frustrating part about it. No matter what you do, you can’t get that off them.”

“It gets brutal out there,” says Hardaway Sr. “I just tell guys … like LeBron, Carmelo … I tell ’em, you got to try to stay positive with your kids. Make them understand you’re going to grow from this and get better. It is going to make you stronger. Don’t let this get you down.”

LeBron James has been vocal about his support for his son, defending him when needed. Bronny has not shared details of his intentions after his freshman year and it remains to be seen if he will continue at USC or join his father.

