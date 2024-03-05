"Bronny James is a pro": LeBron’s son earns glowing compliments from 2x All-Star amid rough freshman campaign with USC

Being the son of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time is not easy. Bronny James has always been in the spotlight, even after a challenging freshman season with the USC Trojans.

The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 37% from the field since his scary cardiac arrest last year in July.

2x All-Star Stephon Marbury on Bronny James

Former Georgia Tech point guard Stephon Marbury was on the "Ball Don’t Stop" podcast and was asked about Bronny.

“Bronny James is a pro, you can’t go by stats with him right now because he’s only playing half the game,” Marbury said. “His ability to shoot, get to the rim, pass and block shots is grade A. One more year of college will help.”

Marbury, who won the ACC Rookie of the Year in 1996, believes Bronny's basic stats are superficial and do not tell the entire story. The former Milwaukee Bucks player thinks the Trojans freshman guard has a lot of qualities that would develop extremely well in the professional game.

What is Bronny James' Draft Class?

A player cannot declare for the draft right after high school. According to the rules of the NBA, players must play at least one year of college basketball or one year of organized basketball (other recognized leagues) after passing out of high school. Thus, Bronny can be drafted this year.

He has also struggled this season, attaining a double-digit point total just three times.

Bronny James Projected Draft

According to SportingNews, Bronny is expected to be drafted as a late first-round or an early second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft or a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft, depending on whether or not the USC Trojans' guard declares.

Many fans and analysts wonder if we will see the father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny play together. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

