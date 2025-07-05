Photos: Former LSU hooper Last-Tear Poa showcases suave new look

After three years in Baton Rouge, talented guard Last-Tear Poa entered the transfer portal from the LSU Tigers in April. She joined the Arizona State Sun Devils from the portal on April 23.

Off the court, on Friday evening, the former LSU star posted snippets on Instagram of herself in a chic brown blouse and shades. She captioned the post:

"If the seat was worth sitting in I’d still be sat there."

Last-Tear Poa was an unranked recruit from Australia in the Class of 2021, and she spent her first season in college basketball playing for JUCO team Northwest Florida State before entering the transfer portal. She joined coach Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers during the 2022-2023 season when they won the national championship and she was a valuable contributor from the bench.

Last season, Poa made 15 starts in 30 games and averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 assists in 12.8 minutes per game played as LSU was eliminated at the Elite Eight stage of the NCAA Tournament.

Kim Mulkey valued Last-Tear Poa at LSU

Last-Tear Poa was a key contributor to coach Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers when they won the national championship in 2023, averaging 3.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12.5 minutes of game time behind a strong team including Alexis Morris who later departed for the WNBA.

Despite Hailey Van Lith, who also played as a point guard, joining the Tigers from the Louisville Cardinals the next season, Poa averaged her most minutes (20.5) and was at her best, averaging 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

After Last-Tear Poa tallied 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Tigers' 85-66 comeback win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kim Mulkey lavished praise on her gameplay and tenacity in defense.

“I think (Poa) is playing with a lot of confidence and the 11-press is what made me change the lineup,” Mulkey said. “She is really good as the protector in the back of that press and when we pressed very little last year, I always wanted Poa in there instead of Alexis Morris.

"She just has great anticipation skills and she got to start the second half and then she did some things really, really good defensively that kept her on that floor. And that is Poa’s game. And when you’re confident, you want to stay on that floor and obviously your play dictates you stay on that floor.”

Despite departing Baton Rouge in April and joining the Arizona State Sun Devils, Last-Tear Poa graduated from the institution in May.

