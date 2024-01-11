Why did Hailey Van Lith leave Louisville? Exploring the reason behind her decision to join LSU

When former Louisville point guard Hailey Van Lith announced that she was leaving the Cardinals and entering the transfer portal after an Elite Eight run in April 2023, the college basketball fraternity was stunned.

She chose to join up with superstar and fellow transfer Angel Reese at LSU, who had just become the reigning champions to make for a high-powered team.

Van Lith was a key part of the Cardinals and led the team to the Final Four in 2022. She helped them reach the Elite Eight during the NCAA tournament the following year.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks of the Bleacher Report in June 2023, Van Lith explained the reasons behind her abrupt departure.

"It came down to my ability to be happy, and I had to put myself first," Van Lith said. "I had done my part. I had sacrificed myself and given my all to that program. But at the end of the day, I just wasn't enjoying everyday life. It was a situation there where I chose that I deserve happiness."

Van Lith delved deeper into her unexpected reasons for leaving the Cardinals.

"Some of the highs in my life have been there but also the deepest lows in my life have been there. I think that I was at the point where I felt like I had learned what I needed to learn from that situation and that environment," Van Lith said. "I was giving myself grace to leave and find something better for myself."

"I know in my heart that I made the right decision for me and my family, and for women's basketball in general. I don't regret going to Louisville. I'm a much better player and a much better person because of my experience there," she added.

Why did Hailey Van Lith choose LSU?

Hailey Van Lith chose the LSU Tigers as her destination and immediately had big shoes to fill as point guard Alexis Morris declared for the 2023 WNBA draft.

Van Lith also had a prior relationship with controversial LSU coach Kim Mulkey and opted to join Louisville after high school over Baylor, where she was coach then.

The point guard was accused of chasing a ring by joining the national champions and chasing NIL money due to the national visibility that the Tigers garnered, a claim that she dismissed.

Whatever her reasons for joining LSU after she departed from Louisville, Hailey Van Lith has a good chance of finally going past the Final Four stage during the NCAA tournament.