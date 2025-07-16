Photos: Hanna Cavinder's former teammate Natalija Marshall shares cadid snaps from Miami in latest photo dump 

  • home icon
By Salim Prajapati
Modified Jul 16, 2025 10:50 GMT
Natalija Marshall and Hanna Cavinder
Natalija Marshall and Hanna Cavinder - Source: Getty

Hanna Cavinder and her teammate, Natalija Marshall, played their final year of college basketball at Miami last season. The Hurricanes, though, had a subpar campaign, failing to make the postseason.

Marshall, as a graduate student, averaged 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while Cavinder posted 6.9 ppg and 4.2 apg.

Also Read: IN PICS: Hanna Cavinder's ex-teammate, Natalija Marshall, shares candid snaps in latest photo dump

Marshall's been having a blast lately, going all over the world and sharing pics of her trips on Instagram. When she's not playing basketball, she does modeling and influencing on social media. Fitness and fashion are two of her passions, going by her posts on social media.

On Tuesday, Natalija Marshall added a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram, capturing the hot summertime in Miami.

"Extra tajín please," Marshall captioned her post.
The photo dump provided a glimpse into her multifaceted life beyond basketball. Most of the snapshots showed her training in the gym, with her diet consisting of fruits and vegetables.

Marshall spent three seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Miami last year for her senior year. She started 23 games for the Hurricanes — a significant improvement from the four starts she had in three years with the Fighting Irish.

Natalija Marshall on what she hopes to leave behind at Miami

In February, March Madness women's basketball uploaded an interview on Facebook with Miami forward Natalija Marshall, where she talked about her final chapter in college basketball.

Marshall was asked about the legacy she wants to leave as she approaches the end of her journey.

"I think it's bittersweet, but it's time," she said. "Going into year five, I know, like, all of these workouts, all the things I'm doing — the tests and everything—these are all my lasts. So I'm going to try to soak it all in. I'm excited for what the future holds. I might even stay here in Miami afterward."
It seems like Marshall is staying in Miami, as she said in the interview and suggested on Instagram, most of which are about her time in The Magic City.

