IN PICS: Hanna Cavinder's ex-teammate, Natalija Marshall, shares candid snaps in latest photo dump

Miami Hurricanes forward Natalija Marshall played her last game of her college career in March, as the Hurricanes fell to the California Golden Bears in ACC play. Since then, she has been traveling and spending time with family and friends and her latest stop is back in Miami, Florida.

Marshall played alongside the Cavinder twins — Haley and Hanna Cavinder — for one season in 2024-25 after transferring from Notre Dame.

On Sunday, she posted a series of images on Instagram from her recent summer exploits.

"It’s starting to feel like summer," she wrote.

The post included photos of her posing with her teammate Cameron Williams, exploring various Miami locations and enjoying a wide variety of delicious-looking food items.

Natalija Marshall played three seasons with the Fighting Irish but only started four games, all of which came during her junior year. She transferred to Miami for her senior year and started in 23 games, averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

The Hurricanes finished the season 14-15 with just four wins in the conference and missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

Haley Cavinder was the team's leading scorer with 18.2 ppg, while her sister Hanna racked up 6.9 ppg and 4.2 apg. Williams, a senior forward, averaged 11.7 ppg and 7.0 rpg in her final season in Miami.

Fans celebrate Natalija Marshall's graduation snaps on Instagram

Several of Miami's first team stars have graduated this summer, including Natalija Marshall, Hanna Cavinder, Darrione Rogers and Cameron Williams.

After traveling to Croatia, her hometown of New York City and Taipei City in Taiwan during the final week of April, Marshall was back in Miami to attend her graduation ceremony.

On May 3rd, she posted a carousel of herself in her graduation regalia.

"Thank you @univmiami and @caneswbb for a year full of new friendships, happiness, and sunshine ☀️✨," she captioned the post.

Miami fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the reactions:

"Congratulations sweetheart! All the very best and God’s Blessings always," one fan wrote.

"So happy for you Nat🥹❤️," a fan wrote.

"Miami was waiting for you!!," another one said.

"proud of you Nat❤️ keep shining ✨," a user added.

"smart & beautiful💕," one comment read.

"YESSSSSS!!! BIG NAT NOT THE LIL ONE!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌," another chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@natalijamarshal/IG)

Marshall is yet to announce her next plans following her graduation and college career.

