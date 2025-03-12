WATCH: Miami's Cavinder twins' teammate Natalija Marshall shows her healthy diet in latest IG video

The Cavinder twins aren't the only Miami stars who share aspects of their life on social media. Senior forward Natalija Marshall also posts on social media often, giving her followers a look into her life both on and off the court.

Ad

On Tuesday, Marshall shared a video with her 54.9K Instagram followers showing what she eats in a day.

Ad

Trending

The Miami forward demonstrated that her day starts with vitamins and iced coffee. On the day she filmed, Marshall ate breakfast tacos, a cinnamon rice cake, a chocolate protein shake, strawberry yogurt and a quinoa sweet potato bowl, as well as a lot of water.

Marshall's Instagram post allowed her followers to see an example of a healthy, well-balanced diet. Her Miami teammates Haley and Hanna Cavinder often share similar "what I eat in a day" videos.

Ad

Ad

Natalija Marshall's senior season at Miami

Natalija Marshall just finished off her first season at Miami after beginning her college career with three seasons at Notre Dame. After not making any starts in her first two college seasons and just four starts as a junior, Marshall emerged as a consistent starter for the Hurricanes this season. She appeared in 26 games and made 23 starts.

As a senior, the forward set career highs for points and rebounds. Her 7.7 points per game increased from 5.0 in her final season at Notre Dame. Marshall also averaged 4.5 rebounds for Miami, compared to 3.7 the previous season. Her 33% shooting from beyond the arc and 88.4% free throw percentage were both career bests.

Ad

Miami v Stanford - Source: Getty

Marshall made defensive contributions to the Hurricanes as well. Her 0.7 steals are a career-high and she added 0.7 blocks, just shy of her 1.0 average block last season. Of her 4.5 average rebounds, 3.5 were defensive.

Ad

The forward experienced dips in some stat categories. Her 0.8 average assists are down from 1.1 at Notre Dame last season. Her 38.7% shooting from the field is also a decrease from 50% as a junior.

Miami v Stanford - Source: Getty

Despite spending the first three seasons of her college career for Notre Dame, Marshall had the third-best rebound average on the team this season and the fourth-best point average.

Marshall's season is now over, but she continues to stay in shape, as shown by her healthy diet highlighted in her Instagram post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here