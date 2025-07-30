(Photos) Kiyan Anthony and other Syracuse Orange stars engage in wholesome camp to train young hoopers

Kiyan Anthony was surrounded by his Syracuse Orange teammates in a training camp for young hoopers. The Instagram page of Syracuse Men's Basketball shared some wholesome pictures of the 6-foot-5 shooting guard with Donavan Freeman, William Kyle III and coach Red Autry, among others, on Tuesday.The post included pictures of the young hoopers taking selfies with the Syracuse players, engaging in some activities and listening to the coaches and players talk to them. Check out some pictures below.Kiyan Anthony and other Syracuse Orange stars engage in wholesome camp to train young hoopers (Image via Instagram @cuse_mbb)Coaches Peter Corasaniti and Red Autry talking to the young hoopers at the camp (Image via Instagram @cuse_mbb)Kiyan Anthony, Donavan Freeman and William Kyle III give some advice to the young hoopers (Image via Instagram @cuse_mbb)Coach Red Autry poses for a picture with young hoopers (Image via Instagram @cuse_mbb)William Kyle III signs a young hooper's T-shirt (Image via Instagram @cuse_mbb)Here is the complete post by Syracuse Men's basketball.&quot;Another great day at camp! Thank you to everyone for coming out! 🍊💪,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKiyan Anthony, who ranked No. 33 nationally, 11th in the shooting guard position and first in New York (as per On3's Industry Rankings), received plenty of interest from other programs. These included offers from Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and Providence Friars.&quot;However, on Nov. 15, he chose to commit to Syracuse University — his father and 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony's alma mater. He spoke about his decision with ESPN:&quot;Ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the staff,&quot; Anthony told ESPN. &quot;From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family. My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name.&quot;Kiyan Anthony's father Carmelo Anthony visits his alma materThe former New York Knicks star Camelo Anthony featured in a post by the Instagram page of Syracuse Men's Basketball on Tuesday, styling his typical cap and glasses look.&quot;Back home 🍊,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis son, Kiyan Anthony, will now try to continue his father's legacy at the program, wearing the No. 7 jersey.&quot;What's up, y'all. It's Kiy man,&quot; Anthony said in a video. &quot;Just touched down at 'Cuse. Looking forward to it, man. Ready to get to work. Getting to know the guys, getting to know the staff. and yeah, let's do it.&quot;He will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack next season