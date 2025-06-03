PIC: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson shares snap from childhood in leopard print jacket and pearl necklace

Flau'jae Johnson is feeling nostalgic this offseason. The LSU basketball star shared a throwback snap on her Instagram story Tuesday.

In the childhood picture, Johnson is posing in a leopard print jacket with a white tank top and jeans. A pearl necklace, pearl earrings and a pearl hair band serve as accessories. The Tigers guard posted the picture to her story with her song "OTW" playing.

Flau’jae Johnson shares stylish childhood snap

This isn't the only time Johnson has shared childhood content as of late. On Monday, the baller proved she's been dedicated to developing her skill set for a long time by sharing a video of herself practicing her speed at 13 years old.

Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment CEO Laura Correnti posted the throwback video of the LSU star hustling as she ran alongside a car.

"Flau'jae at 13 years old💜 so don't let people fool you with the overnight success #nissancar," Correnti wrote.

Johnson shared the video to her own Instagram story with her reaction.

"No lie😭😭," Johnson wrote.

Along with her success for the Tigers, Johnson thrives in the world of NIL. She's the highest NIL earner in women's college basketball with an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3. Johnson has also made a name for herself in the music world and released her first full-length R&B album earlier this year.

Flau'jae Johnson nominated for prestigious award after impressive junior campaign at LSU

Flau'jae Johnson is coming off her best college season and has been recognized by BET for her success. The Tigers star was nominated for Sportswoman of the Year at the 2025 Black Entertainment Television awards. The award highlights achievements in sports by Black women.

Johnson's former LSU teammate Angel Reese is also up for the award. Reese, who now plays for the Chicago Sky, was honored last year. LSU women's basketball shared news of the two hoopers' nominations on Instagram.

Johnson is a star on and off the court. This past season, the guard averaged 18.6 points, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, all second-best for LSU. She added 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game and knocked down 46.8% of her shots, including 38.3% from the 3-point line.

