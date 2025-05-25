Pic: Iowa stars Sydney Affolter & Kylie Feuerbach live it up in Amsterdam in a sunny IG selfie

Sydney Affolter isn’t going far. The former Iowa guard is staying in the fold as a graduate assistant under new Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen, the program announced on Sunday.

Ad

Affolter is in Amsterdam this weekend. She and teammate Kylie Feuerbach shared a sunny group selfie with a canal in the background on Saturday.

Screenshot, via Instagram (image credit: instagram/sydney.affolter)

Screenshot, via Instagram (image credit: instagram/sydney.affolter)

Affolter, who wrapped up a four-year playing career with the Hawkeyes last spring, takes her first step into coaching with the move. It comes just weeks after participating in the "So You Want To Be a Coach" seminar at the Final Four in Tampa Bay.

Ad

Trending

“I’m beyond excited to remain with a program that has given me so much,” Affolter said on Sunday. “It’s an honor to give back and support this team in a new role. I can’t wait to get started.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jensen called Affolter a “tremendous leader,” and said the staff is excited to keep her energy and IQ on board as she transitions into coaching.

Iowa star Sydney Affolter’s standout career

Sydney Affolter wrapped her Iowa career with 128 appearances, including 44 starts. She played a crucial role on Iowa’s 2023-24 national runner-up team.

Affolter averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds last season, and recorded eight career double-doubles. Her standout moment came on Feb. 25 in Ann Arbor, when she dropped a career-high 24 points in a win over Michigan. It was a critical piece in the Hawkeyes' push to a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Iowa's Sydney Affolter - Source: Imagn

Affolter’s late-game heroics lifted her team past West Virginia in the Round of 32, where her tiebreaking layup and ensuing 3-point play helped Iowa survive and advance. She earned All-Tournament honors in both the Big Ten Tournament and the Sweet 16/Elite Eight Regional.

Ad

In her collegiate career, Affolter totaled 742 points, 641 rebounds, and 223 assists, while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

She recently capped her college tenure by being named “Hawkeye of the Year” at the ninth annual Golden Herkys, the program's top honor for a female student-athlete.

Also Read: Iowa hooper Kylie Fuerbach drops 2-word reaction to Sydney Affolter's Germany snaps

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here