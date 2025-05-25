Pic: Iowa stars Sydney Affolter & Kylie Feuerbach live it up in Amsterdam in a sunny IG selfie

Sydney Affolter isn’t going far. The former Iowa guard is staying in the fold as a graduate assistant under new Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen, the program announced on Sunday.
Affolter, who wrapped up a four-year playing career with the Hawkeyes last spring, takes her first step into coaching with the move. It comes just weeks after participating in the "So You Want To Be a Coach" seminar at the Final Four in Tampa Bay.
“I’m beyond excited to remain with a program that has given me so much,” Affolter said on Sunday. “It’s an honor to give back and support this team in a new role. I can’t wait to get started.”
Jensen called Affolter a “tremendous leader,” and said the staff is excited to keep her energy and IQ on board as she transitions into coaching.
Iowa star Sydney Affolter’s standout career
Sydney Affolter wrapped her Iowa career with 128 appearances, including 44 starts. She played a crucial role on Iowa’s 2023-24 national runner-up team.
Affolter averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds last season, and recorded eight career double-doubles. Her standout moment came on Feb. 25 in Ann Arbor, when she dropped a career-high 24 points in a win over Michigan. It was a critical piece in the Hawkeyes' push to a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Affolter’s late-game heroics lifted her team past West Virginia in the Round of 32, where her tiebreaking layup and ensuing 3-point play helped Iowa survive and advance. She earned All-Tournament honors in both the Big Ten Tournament and the Sweet 16/Elite Eight Regional.
In her collegiate career, Affolter totaled 742 points, 641 rebounds, and 223 assists, while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.
She recently capped her college tenure by being named “Hawkeye of the Year” at the ninth annual Golden Herkys, the program's top honor for a female student-athlete.
