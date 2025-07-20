Iowa State’s Jada Williams shared a photo on Instagram of her meetup with LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson during the WNBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday. They took a break from the action to snap a selfie inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.The two flashed peace signs while seated courtside, with Williams wearing a denim jacket and sunglasses and Johnson with a gold jacket on. Williams is set to enter the 2025-26 season with the Cyclones after transferring from Arizona. Meanwhile, Johnson will continue with the Tigers for her senior season.“Big 4,” Williams wrote.PIC: Iowa State’s Jada Williams shares selfie with LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson at the WNBA All Star game - Image source: Instagram/cbg.jada24In two campaigns with the Wildcats, Williams averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 63 games. During her sophomore year, she led Arizona in scoring (12.7 ppg), minutes and assists. A 2024 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team member, Williams left the Wildcats in March, she expressed gratitude but felt called to a new path: the Big 12.Johnson started all 34 games in her junior season and averaged 18.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 2.5 apg on 46.8% shooting. She also added international gold to her résumé after she represented Team USA at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.Flau’jae Johnson shares her interaction with Klay Thompson and Kyrie IrvingLSU Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson is gearing up for her senior season and is focused on leveling up. She said that she was not afraid to reach out to NBA stars for guidance.Johnson sat with Shannon Sharpe and opened up about her recent efforts to connect with NBA champions like Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving. &quot;Club Shay Shay&quot; posted a clip on X, where Johnson discussed Thompson's response.“I texted Klay Thompson because I’ve always admired his footwork and balance,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “I told him, ‘I just want to come watch you work.’”Thompson responded warmly, telling her they could get shots up together once he returns to Dallas. Johnson expressed her delight.“It’s so cool being respected by my peers,” Johnson said. “I just wanna learn, especially in basketball. I want to ask questions and understand what their routines look like.”Sharpe praised Johnson’s maturity and discipline, highlighting how crucial that mindset is when transitioning from college to the pros. Her week didn’t end with Thompson. When she attended NBA Summer League events, Johnson had a surprise encounter with Irving.“Oh my gosh, I met Kyrie Irving yesterday and it was so cool,” Johnson said. “He told me, ‘I really respect what you do. I love your raps. I love your basketball.’ I’m trying to act cool but I’m totally geeked.”After 106 games in three seasons with the Tigers, Johnson is hoping to rally the team to another deep season run, and possibly a national championship. She has recorded 1,565 points, 602 rebounds, 242 assists and 175 steals in his collegiate career.