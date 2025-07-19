Shannon Sharpe lawsuit: 3x Super Bowl winner receives major update in $50,000,000 alleged rape case

Shannon Sharpe's $50 million lawsuit has received a major update. According to reports, the accusations by the plaintiff will be dismissed, as the parties have reached a mutual settlement, per the plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee.The lawsuit against Sharpe was initially filed back in April in Clark County, Nevada. As per reports, the three-time Super Bowl champion first met the woman at a Los Angeles gym in 2023. They engaged in a two-year-long relationship before the accuser initially filed a rape case against Sharpe in October 2024.&quot;BREAKING: The $50 million dollar lawsuit filed against Shannon Shapre has officially been settled, and the lawsuit has been dismissed with prejudice, per Tony Buzbee.'Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I'm pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice,'&quot; JPA Football tweeted.After he was initially accused, Shannon Sharpe said that it was a &quot;shakedown&quot; to try to get money from him. He had planned on filing a defamation case against the woman.In April, reports surfaced about how the ex-NFL star offered $10 million to the woman as settlement. After the accusations, Sharpe was suspended from ESPN and his slot on the First Take show.Candace Owens shares his thoughts on the settlement in Shannon Sharpe's lawsuitAfter the three-time Super Bowl champion's lawsuit was dismissed, political commentator Candace Owens shared her thoughts on Shannon Sharpe's situation. On Friday, she shared a tweet that read:&quot;I've hard the argument that men shouldn't get married because the courts are unfavorable to men in a divorce. The girl who slept with Shannon Sharpe was asking for 10 million, and he just settled. Althought we don't know the final settlement amount, the data the public will never get to see is the amount of money that men pay out in 'shake down' settlements to women they had consensual relations with.&quot;&quot;So my question is, in today's society, which is perceived as a higher to men? Marriage (with the possibility of divorce) or no marriage (with the possibility of every woman you have relations with coming after you)/ Only interested in hearing male responses to this.&quot;Candace Owens @RealCandaceOLINKI’ve heard the argument that men shouldn’t get married because the courts are unfavorable to men in a divorce. The girl who slept with Shannon Sharpe was asking for 10 million and he just settled. Although we don’t know the final settlement amount, the data the public will never get to see is the amount of money that men pay out in “shake down” settlements to women they had consensual relations with. So my question is, in today’s society which is perceived as a higher risk to men? Marriage (with the possibility of divorce) or no marriage (with the possibility of every woman you have relations with coming after you). Only interested in hearing male responses to this.After stepping down from television, Sharpe is expected to make a return ahead of the 2025 NFL preseason.