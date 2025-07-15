"This is a slippery slope": Shannon Sharpe doesn't hold back after Teddy Bridgewater's suspension

Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has turned to coaching high school football at Miami Northwestern and was suspended for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players.

Ad

Bridgewater led the school to a 3A state championship in his first season as the coach in 2024 and then returned to the Detroit Lions as a backup after coaching. After finishing the year with the Lions, he retired and returned to coaching.

Bridgewater was suspended after he paid for Uber rides, meals and recovery services for his players last season. The former NFL QB asked fans to donate to help cover such expenses this year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After his suspension, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes that Bridgewater's suspension is a slippery slope.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

"Man this is very unprecedented game and this is a very," Sharpe said (13:40). "This is a very very slippery slope, Teddy, that we're tread that we're treading on because of the precedent here... What if another NFL player or somebody of prominence becomes a coach and they fund everything?

"So I get what they're saying, but Teddy's just trying to give these kids an opportunity. He knows everybody's not going to get a scholarship, but he's trying to give those guys that maybe want a scholarship or have the potential or the ability to get one the best resources and the best means to be the absolute best."

Ad

Bridgewater said he self-reported the payments to Miami Northwestern. Florida High School Athletic Association, meanwhile, says they are still gathering more information on the matter.

Teddy Bridgewater plans to stay at Miami Northwestern

Despite being suspended, Teddy Bridgewater plans to stay on as a coach at Miami Northwestern.

Bridgewater said in a post on his Facebook that he was suspended, but he doesn't plan to go elsewhere. Instead, he plans to remain coaching his alma mater once his suspension is lifted.

Ad

"The suspension came from MNW and it's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you. So if im suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE.

"And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem."

Ad

Bridgewater was drafted into the NFL with the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Bridgewater played in the NFL from 2014 until 2024. He started 65 games, while appearing in 79, going 33-32. He threw for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions.

Bridgewater was a one-time Pro Bowler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.