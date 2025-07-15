"This is a slippery slope": Shannon Sharpe doesn't hold back after Teddy Bridgewater's suspension

Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has turned to coaching high school football at Miami Northwestern and was suspended for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players.
Bridgewater led the school to a 3A state championship in his first season as the coach in 2024 and then returned to the Detroit Lions as a backup after coaching. After finishing the year with the Lions, he retired and returned to coaching.
Bridgewater was suspended after he paid for Uber rides, meals and recovery services for his players last season. The former NFL QB asked fans to donate to help cover such expenses this year.
After his suspension, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes that Bridgewater's suspension is a slippery slope.
"Man this is very unprecedented game and this is a very," Sharpe said (13:40). "This is a very very slippery slope, Teddy, that we're tread that we're treading on because of the precedent here... What if another NFL player or somebody of prominence becomes a coach and they fund everything?
"So I get what they're saying, but Teddy's just trying to give these kids an opportunity. He knows everybody's not going to get a scholarship, but he's trying to give those guys that maybe want a scholarship or have the potential or the ability to get one the best resources and the best means to be the absolute best."
Bridgewater said he self-reported the payments to Miami Northwestern. Florida High School Athletic Association, meanwhile, says they are still gathering more information on the matter.
Teddy Bridgewater plans to stay at Miami Northwestern
Despite being suspended, Teddy Bridgewater plans to stay on as a coach at Miami Northwestern.
Bridgewater said in a post on his Facebook that he was suspended, but he doesn't plan to go elsewhere. Instead, he plans to remain coaching his alma mater once his suspension is lifted.
"The suspension came from MNW and it's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you. So if im suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE.
"And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem."
Bridgewater was drafted into the NFL with the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
Bridgewater played in the NFL from 2014 until 2024. He started 65 games, while appearing in 79, going 33-32. He threw for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions.
Bridgewater was a one-time Pro Bowler.
