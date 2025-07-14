"Suspending him is such a bad look" - NFL fans blast Miami Northwestern on Teddy Bridgewater's punishment for helping kids

Former Detroit Lions quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, made headlines after he was suspended by Miami Northwestern high school in Florida. The school suspended the former NFL quarterback for allegedly providing “impermissible benefits” to players. Bridgewater was working as the football coach for the high school team.

Bridgewater allegedly spent money from his pocket to provide certain amenities to students like pre-game meals and transportation, that the school is not supposed to provide. Hence, the suspension.

Fans were furious after the news was reported.

“Suspending him is such a bad look,” one NFL fan posted on X.

Another added, “Should be applauded, not suspended.”

One more fan said, "Sour grapes from the losing teams parents. What youth sports has turned into sadly. Teddy just helping out his community."

The consensus is that Bridgewater’s efforts to uplift his community are being punished rather than praised. The 32-year-old acknowledged the suspension in a Facebook post:

“It’s impossible to suspend someone who doesn’t work for you… I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem.”

Supporters didn’t hold back. One X user blasted,

“Whoever initiated this suspension is a CLOWN.”

Another fan summed it up: “Suspended for being a great human. Ridiculous.”

"I hate everything about this," someone commented.

The administration may bench Bridgewater, but his community-first approach is being hailed across the football landscape.

What exactly happened between Teddy Bridgewater and Miami Northwestern?

Bridgewater’s homecoming as Miami Northwestern HC has taken a controversial turn. The ex-NFL quarterback retired earlier this year to coach at his alma mater. However, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) is now investigating him for allegedly violating amateurism rules.

The issue at hand is Bridgewater’s generosity. In a Facebook post, Bridgewater detailed how he’s been covering expenses for his players - $700 per week for Uber rides, $2,200 for pregame meals, $14,000 for training camp and more. He wrote:

“I cover ALL THE EXPENSES… to keep smiles on these young men face and remind them that they matter.”

FHSAA rules strictly prohibit coaches from providing impermissible benefits. According to Rivals reporter Andy Villamarzo, the organization has launched an investigation and is gathering information from Northwestern.

Teddy Bridgewater led the school to a state title last season. He briefly returned from retirement to rejoin the Lions before returning to the sidelines.

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

