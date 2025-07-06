A major sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe two months ago. The plaintiff, Jane Doe, who was later identified as 20-year-old Gabriella "Gabbi" Zuniga. She is seeking $54 million in damages and filed the suit in Clark County. Sharpe reportedly offered Zuniga a $10 million settlement last month.

NFL analyst Marl Florio recently provided an update about the lawsuit. In a report published by NBC Sports on Sunday, Florio noted that despite the lawsuit being filed nearly two months ago, Sharpe had still not formally responded. Usually, a response is due in 30 days, but the lawyers' filing extensions could have delayed the timeline. Now, a hearing, originally set for June 30, is set to take place on July 9, 2025.

A couple of days after the lawsuit was filed, Shannon Sharpe's lawyer Lanny Davis spoke in a press conference and revealed that his client is preparing to file a counterclaim against the plaintiff.

Shannon Sharpe stepped down from his position at ESPN

In April, a few days after the sexual assault lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe was filed, he stepped down from his "ESPN duties." The NFL Hall of Famer made the announcement via X (fka Twitter).

“My personal statement is found here and this is the truth," Sharpe tweeted. "The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties. I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me.

"I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”

With the preseason right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Sharpe will make his return to ESPN by the end of the month.

