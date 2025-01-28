PIC: LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson shares a warm embrace with BF Chris Hilton Jr. after Texas A&M clash 

LSU Tigers’ star Flau’jae Johnson and LSU football player Chris Hilton Jr. were seen sharing a heartwarming moment after LSU’s game against Texas A&M on Sunday. Flau’jae Johnson shared a post from boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. on her Instagram story as the pair embraced courtside.

In a photo shared on Instagram on Monday, Flau’jae and Chris are hugging tightly, as she leans on her beau, who was holding a bag of popcorn in one hand. The caption included affectionate emojis like hearts and an infinity emoji.

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson shares a warm embrace with BF Chris Hilton Jr. after Texas A&M clash - Image source: Instagram/@Flaujae

Johnson’s performance on the court helped the No. 7-ranked Tigers secure a 64-51 victory over Texas A&M. Johnson put up 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals.

LSU secured 52 rebounds while scoring 23 points off turnovers and 26 points in the paint. With their largest lead of the night being 13, LSU restricted Texas A&M to 31.4% from the floor.

Flau’jae Johnson reflects on mindset after LSU Tigers bounce back with win over Texas A&M

After a tough loss to the defending champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the LSU Tigers rebounded in commanding fashion with a 64-51 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday. The win showcased the Tigers’ resilience as they returned to form on their home court.

Aneesah Morrow had an impressive performance, tallying 19 points and nine rebounds, but it was Flau’jae Johnson who stole the spotlight. Johnson led all scorers with 22 points, dominating the game from start to finish.

Her energy and focus were evident, as she seemed determined to bounce back from LSU’s previous loss on Friday. Johnson spoke about reflecting on her mindset after the loss to South Carolina.

“We sat and watched the film," Johnson said. “First, we looked at the things we did well because that’s where you’ve got to start. But for me, I was pissed, I’m a competitor."

"I could barely sleep. I was like, man, for all the good things we did, the rest of those things are fixable. The turnovers we had, the free throws, we’ll be alright.”

Johnson’s determination was on full display against Texas A&M, as her aggressive play and leadership set the tone for the Tigers, helping them control the game throughout.

The win was a much-needed confidence boost for LSU, who fell to No. 7 in the latest AP poll following their loss to South Carolina. The Tigers will now shift their focus to an exciting matchup on Thursday against No. 15-ranked Oklahoma.

