PIC: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder show off cute bridesmaid boxes from sister Brooke

The Cavinder twins are going to be bridesmaids. The Miami women's basketball stars often share aspects of their careers and personal lives with their large social media following. The twins took to Instagram on Sunday to post bridesmaid proposal boxes from their sister, Brooke.

Ad

The Cavinder twins share bridesmaid proposal boxes from their sister, Brooke

Brooke is one of five Cavinder girls. The big family seems very close, and Hanna and Haley have been posting wedding-related content on social media even before sharing their bridesmaid boxes.

Ad

Trending

On Saturday, the Cavinder twins shared a video of themselves with their sisters to their 4.6 million TikTok followers.

Ad

The Miami stars' sisters can often be seen interacting with the twins' social media profile. On Tuesday, Haley announced the end of her basketball career in an Instagram post. She shared photos and videos from her years playing the sport.

Ad

Haley's sisters showed their support in the comments.

"Can't wait to watch you in this next chapter!!!!!❤️," Brandi commented.

Brandi comments on sister Haley's retirement announcement

"29❤️ i luv you!!!!!!!❤️," Haley's twin Hanna commented.

Ad

"Love you sissy🤍," Natalie Cavinder added.

Hanna and Natalie Cavinder show love for sister Haley

Brandi also shared Haley's post to her Instagram story, highlighting a photo of her sister in a basketball jersey as a little girl.

Ad

"End of an era🥲❤️," Brandi's Instagram story read.

Brandi shares sister Haley's Instagram post to her Instagram story

Based on social media, it seems that the five Cavinder sisters are very close. Fans can keep up with wedding content for Brooke through the twins' social media.

Ad

What's next for the Cavinder twins?

Haley and Hanna played five seasons of college basketball, including two for the Miami Hurricanes. The twins are now out of eligibility, so their college careers came to a close at the end of this season.

Despite no longer being ballers for the Hurricanes, the Cavinder twins have plenty to keep them busy. They use their social media to share workout routines and healthy recipes, as well as travel content.

Ad

Ad

The twins also have an app, called Twogether, that allows fans to connect with them on an even deeper level. The app offers a variety of different workout programs with tutorial videos, healthy recipes including high-protein snacks, and an in-app community where users can communicate and support one another.

Fans may not be able to watch Haley and Hanna dominate for Miami anymore, but the twins' social media presence and app allows people to stay connected to their lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here