PIC: Shaq’s son Shaqir O'Neal shares snap with $70 million worth Jimmy Fallon

Shaqir O'Neal is having a fun offseason. The Florida A&M forward got to hang out with a celebrity, sharing a snap with comedian Jimmy Fallon on his Instagram story on Thursday.
O'Neal had a huge smile while posing for a photograph alongside Fallon, who is worth $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. O'Neal tagged Fallon's account and placed a GOAT emoji next to it on his Instagram story, which he shared to more than 782,000 followers.
Shaqir O'Neal is basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal's son with ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. They have three other children together - son Shareef and daughters Me'arah and Amirah. Shaqir and his three siblings followed in their father's footsteps, embarking on their basketball careers.
Shareef O'Neal last played for the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League last year. Me'arah O'Neal is an incoming sophomore with the Florida Gators, while Amirah O'Neal suited up for LSU and Texas Southern in her college basketball career.
How did Shaqir O'Neal fare for Florida A&M in the 2024-25 season?
Shaqir O'Neal started his college basketball career at Texas Southern in 2022, playing two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Florida A&M ahead of the 2024-25 season, after struggling to get playing time under coach Johnny Jones. He made just one start at Texas Southern in the 2023-24 season, averaging 9.7 minutes per contest.
The move to Florida A&M paid dividends for O'Neal, who posted career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists, and blocked shots. He averaged 6.7 points, 3.4 boards, 0.8 dimes and 0.6 blocks through 29 games in his junior year with the Rattlers. O'Neal made 17 starts under coach Patrick Crarey.
O'Neal, who transferred to Sacramento State, reached double figures in scoring eight times last season. He played the best game of his college basketball career against Trinity Baptist on Nov. 22, recording 26 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in Florida A&M's 110-68 victory. He shot 9-for-16 from the field, including 4-of-8 from the 3-point area.
O'Neal found the shooting stroke again in the game against the Trinity Tigers on Dec. 6, dropping 20 points in Florida A&M's 130-58 victory. He was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 8-for-13 from the floor.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here