PIC: St. John's guard Ian Jackson back in the gym ahead of new season

Sophomore Ian Jackson isn't wasting any time settling into the St. John's basketball program. He joined the Red Storm weeks ago through the transfer portal. The guard began his college career with the North Carolina Tar Heels as a five-star recruit out of Bronx. Alongside UNC, he had offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UConn, Rick Pitino and other notable schools.

Wednesday's Instagram story showcases that Jackson is back at the gym, getting his repetitions and getting the work done months ahead of the 2025-26 season.

"Still the same ole me," he captioned the post.

Jackson's IG story on Wednesday | via @captainjack.22/ig

Ian Jackson averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds last season, making 45.6% of his attempts and nearly 40% of 3-pointers. He averaged 23.8 minutes per game and started 12 contests. His best game came on the road against the Fighting Irish, posting 27 points and six rebounds on 61.1% efficiency.

However, his minutes and opportunities shrank as North Carolina went deep in its schedule. Jackson garnered 15 mpg across UNC's last six games of the season, including the NCAA tournament. He averaged 4.1 points and a rebound per game during this stretch on 26% shooting (9-of-34).

Jackson was one of the top transfers in the portal and options among shooting guards.

Ian Jackson joins other notable transfers at St. John's

Ian Jackson joins a handful of former four-star recruits out of the portal at Red Strom. Rick Pitino has also added Providence's Bryce Hopkins, Arizona State's Joson Sanon and Stanford's Oziyah Sellers. All of them averaged over 11 ppg last season and are expected to form a string lineup alongside Zuby Ejiofor.

Jackson is yet to share the details and reason for his transfer. However, the trajectory of opportunities at Tar Heels and the program's trust in him later in the season could be a factor in his exit.

A move to St. John's aligns him with a rising program that's coming off a Big East regular season and tournament title. It also gives Ian Jackson a chance to play at his home.

