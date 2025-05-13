PICS: Kentucky's Collin Chandler gives fans a peek inside thrilling helicopter ride

Kentucky star Collin Chandler was one of the Wildcats' standout players during coach Mark Pope's first season in Lexington. The highly-regarded Chandler announced that he would return for an extra year of college basketball instead of declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Off the court, Chandler proposed to his longterm girlfriend Hannah in Central Park during Kentucky's trip to New York during the regular season when the Wildcats played in the Champions Classic. On Thursday, the couple tied the knot in Utah.

The Wildcats guard has been posting pictures of the couple's special days on Instagram and, on Monday, he posted pictures on his stories before and after they took a helicopter ride on their honeymoon.

He captioned the pictures:

"Just wanted to say I love you all before I get on this thing," Collin Chandler wrote before the helicopter ride.

"We live to see another day," Chandler wrote after the helicopter ride.

Collin Chandler and his wife decided to stay in college

Collin Chandler was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 but he opted to go on a mission in Sierra Leone for two years as part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he became Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope's first commit when he took over from former coach John Calipari.

He followed Pope from the BYU Cougars to Lexington and started the season as a bench option before working his way into the starting lineup as the Wildcats approached the Big Dance.

During an interview with the "Lexington Herald," Chandler revealed that his decision to return for an extra year in college basketball was made in conjunction with his wife, Hannah.

“I wouldn’t say I ever seriously considered entering the portal,” Collin Chandler said. “I mean, there’s a time where you have to reflect on what’s best for you and your life. And what God’s plan is for you and your life.

"And so that reflecting time for me and for my future wife — we felt that our hearts are in Kentucky, and that is where we want to be. “And so that was really, I’d say, pretty clear for us as we were thinking about what our life is going to look like. That was kind of the picture that we felt was painted for us.”

Collin Chandler will be part of a stacked returning class in Kentucky alongside Brandon Garrison and Trent Noah paired with a top 10 transfer portal class in the country according to On3.

