Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe shares heartfelt message for people affected by Kentucky storms

Former Pittsburgh guard Jaland Lowe transferred to Kentucky last month. Now, he is using his platform to send support and prayers to everyone affected by the deadly storms that passed through the Bluegrass State.
On Saturday, Lowe shared a message for the people of Kentucky on X (formerly Twitter).
"Praying for every single person that was affected by the storms yesterday🙏🏽" he wrote.
The catastrophic outbreak came after severe weather conditions spurred the formation of tornadoes across the Southern and Midwestern regions of the United States on Friday.
Kentucky was hit the hardest, with several towns suffering extensive damage. The number of reported casualties reached 23 and may still be rising.
According to USA Today, nearly 70,000 people throughout Kentucky have no power after the storm hit.
"This was a devastatingly strong tornado that tore through a subdivision in the middle of the night and that is the worst type of natural disaster," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.
Jaland Lowe spent two seasons with the Panthers before joining Mark Pope's team through the transfer portal. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season.
Jaland Lowe's Kentucky teammates and coach Mark Pope offer support after storms rip through state
As the state of Kentucky grapples with the aftermath of the devastating storms, the University of Kentucky basketball community is uniting to offer support and prayers.
Kentucky coach Mark Pope shared the following message on X regarding the tragic circumstances.
"I’m heartbroken over the devastation from the deadly tornadoes that ravaged our great state earlier today," Pope wrote. "Our people have endured numerous natural disasters over the course of several years, but what I know about Kentuckians is this: we are resilient. We will mourn together. We believe in one another. We will stand together and rebuild together."
Reece Potter, who transferred to Lexington, added to the sentiments expressed by his coach.
"Sending my prayers to my Kentucky family that was impacted by the devastation last night. Praying for fortitude and strength during this difficult time," Potter tweeted.
The Wildcats added six players via the portal, including Jaland Lowe and Potter. Among other incoming players are: Denzel Aberdeen from Florida, Jayden Quaintance from Arizona State, Mouhamed Dioubate from Alabama and Kam Williams from Tulane.
