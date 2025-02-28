"Play was completely botched": Michigan guard Nimari Burnett breaks down buzzer beater vs. Rutgers

No. 15 Michigan secured an 84-82 victory over Rutgers on Thursday, and Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett shared the circumstances surrounding his dramatic winner. Burnett predicted his shot and delivered in style as Michigan trailed by one point with 12 seconds left after a Rutgers free throw.

Coach Dusty May decided to call a timeout with just 3.6 seconds left to play. With the game's final play on the line, Burnett mentioned that he spoke with teammate Danny Wolf.

"When the ball went through the net, that's when I knew," Burnett said. "At the same time, I told Danny before. I was like, 'If you see me and I'm open, pass it to me. I'm going to make it.' And God came through.

May revealed after the game that he had a timeout but chose not to use it immediately, hoping to prevent Rutgers from setting up its defense. However, as Burnett stumbled while passing to Tre Donaldson, May decided to call a timeout late in the game. Steve Pikiell then followed with Rutgers' final timeout as Michigan was about to inbounds, with May now unsure of Rutgers' next defensive strategy.

"The play was completely botched. That was not the play. The play was for Danny to lift up, get the catch and drive and make a play or skip to me in the wing corner area. And he drove and I lift up and was able to make a big-time shot."

Roddy Gayle Jr. struggled to inbound the ball after a timeout, prompting adjustments by Wolf and Vladislav Goldin. Wolf then passed to Nimari Burnett, who shot from 25 feet as the buzzer sounded.

No. 15 Michigan wins thriller over Rutgers

Nimari Burnett scored a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push No. 15 Michigan to an 84-82 win over Rutgers. Michigan clawed back from a 12-point deficit in the second half.

Vladislav Goldin scored a team-high 22 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan, while Burnett contributed 20 points, including the game-winner. Will Tschetter added 16 points, and Danny Wolf recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.

Rutgers' Lathan Sommerville scored a season-high 17 points, with 10 coming in the second half. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey finished with 17 and 13 points, respectively.

The Wolverines struggled from beyond the arc for the third straight game, making just five 3-pointers on more than 20 attempts.

