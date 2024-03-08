"Playing better than UConn right now": NCAAB analyst hypes up Dalton Knecht's Tennessee ahead of March Madness"

For most odds makers, the top 2 teams in the race for the NCAA tournament have been the UConn Huskies and the Houston Cougars. However, there is one other team that deserves the same level of hype as the other two, according to Wally Szczerbiak. Boasting arguably the best player in the country, Tennessee with Dalton Knecht at the helm, has as good a chance as anyone else.

While most of the country is swept up in the hype for Zach Edey, on pace for a potential back-to-back National Player of the Award Championship, Szczerbiak has a different perspective.

"I'm going into reality. Right now, Dalton Knecht and the way Tennessee is playing, they are the best team in the country. They're playing much better competition on a nightly basis.

"They're doing it on the road in the SEC. And Dalton Knecht has taken a little bit of time in the beginning of the season, just to get comfortable with his teammates and allocate his roles."

"But now, this team looks absolutely unstoppable. If they met head-to-head, I believe Dalton Knecht would show that he's the best player...Right now, they're playing better than UConn."

Miami University alumni himself, who had his jersey retired by the RedHawks, Wally was the MAC Player of the Year in 1999. He carved out a 10-year career for himself in the NBA, making it to the All-Rookie First-team in 2000 and All-Star selection in 2002 highlighting his tenure in the pros.

Who leads in the statistical category? Zach Edey or Dalton Knecht?

While fans do bring up complaints about his foul-drawing ways from time to time, Zach Edey has been on a phenomenal tear after winning the National Player of the Year Award last season. Somehow improving his numbers, he's improved his scoring output from 22.3 to 24.1 points, while improving his efficiency and playmaking. His overall stat line for the season reads as 24.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 11.7 assists.

Zach Edey of the Purdue Boilermakers

On the other hand, Knecht has slightly inferior numbers: 20.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. However, his lethal jumper allows him to add an extra dimension to his game. While Edey has led the Purdue Boilermakers to a 27-3 record, Dalton and the Volunteers stand at 24-6.