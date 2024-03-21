"Please don't lose", "Try not to choke this time": No. 1 seeded Purdue fans make their opinion clear on Grambling State matchup in March Madness

Purdue is entering the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for the second straight year. Following a brilliant regular season, the Boilermakers are considered one of the favorites for 2024 March Madness and have all it takes to challenge for the title.

The team is set to open its March Madness campaign against Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Grambling State on Thursday. The Tigers beat Montana State in the First Four to set up a date with the Boilermakers and are geared up for a massive upset.

While Purdue is considered a clear favorite, fans haven't forgotten the nightmare of last season. The No. 1 Boilermakers fell to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, resulting in the crash of millions of brackets. Hence, fans are urging the team to avoid a repeat.

"Please don't lose. I don't know if I can take it anymore," one tweeted.

"Try not to choke this time," chimed in another.

Purdue vs. Grambling State preview

Zach Edey will lead Purdue out against Grambling State at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on Thursday night as they kickstart their March Madness campaign. The unanimous All-American will hope to avoid the disappointment of the previous year.

Grambling State has the momentum to stage an upset against the Boilermakers. The Tigers fought back against Montana State in the First Four to secure an 88-81 overtime win. The Fairleigh Dickinson story is obviously a big morale booster for them.

It's expected to be a lopsided game in Indiana on Thursday when they square up with Purdue. Being one of the most impressive teams in college basketball, a lot of attention will be on the Boilermakers on Thursday night. Irrespective of the result, it should be a memorable experience for the Bulldogs.

Will Purdue win March Madness in 2024?

There are not many better teams in college basketball this season than Purdue. The Boilermakers have had another impressive regular season and are hoping to continue that in March Madness.

While the Boilermakers look like a good team, not many analysts are confident that they can go on to claim the national title. That pretty much showcases the team's level of complacency evident the first round last year.

Zach Edey will undoubtedly want to end his college career with the national title. It remains to be seen how far the Boilermakers go in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. March Madness can be highly unpredictable, but the team will hope that it things go their way this time.